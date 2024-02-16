WATCH: Will Zalatoris scores a stunning hole-in-one at Riviera’s 14th hole

Will Zalatoris performed one of the highlights of the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2024 when he carded a hole-in-one. Zalatoris was struggling with the score on Friday, so the ace could be decisive in his round's outcome.

Fortunately, Will Zalatoris' play was broadcast live on television and the PGA Tour posted the video on its social media handles. The video quickly went viral, with more than 400,000 views in just one hour.

Watch the ace here:

Will Zalatoris noticed that the 14th hole was located on the left side of the green and decided to execute his iron shot from that same area of the tee. The ball departed at 136 MPH with just the right height and spin to land about 20 feet from the flag and roll straight in. Naturally, Zalatoris was overjoyed to get his ace and was seen celebrating with his caddie, Joel Stock.

The duo has more than one reason to celebrate as this exceptional play brought them more than enormous sporting merit. It so happens that the sponsors reserve a car for those who get an ace (player and caddie). So Zalatoris will go home driving a Genesis GV80 and his caddie will follow him in a Genesis Electrified GV70.

How did Will Zalatoris perform at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

Zalatoris got off to a great start at the Genesis Invitational, posting a 29 on the front nine in the first round with six birdies, four of them in a row. Zalatoris finished the round with a score of 5 under, with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Day two was not the same for Zalatoris, as he came off the front nine with three birdies and two bogeys. Entering in the back nine, he birdied the 11th and bogeyed the 12th before his spectacular eagle on the 14th. He then bogeyed the 15th and birdied the 17th to finish the round with a score of 1 under.

At the end of his first 36 holes, Zalatoris was in T7 with a score of 6 under, three strokes behind transitional leaders Jason Day and Patrick Cantlay. There are still several players yet to finish their round, but it is safe to say that Zalatoris will easily make the cut at The Genesis Invitational.