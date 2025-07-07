6x PGA Tour winner makes a big jump as Scottie Scheffler continues to lead Team USA Ryder Cup rankings

Amidst PGA Tour events and the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the Team U.S. Ryder Cup rankings have seen a huge change. While Scottie Scheffler continues to lead the rankings, Lucas Glover has recently climbed up the order.

Scheffler has won two events in the Tour and secured the title at the 2025 PGA Championship. He has also recorded eight top 10s while playing in golf events apart from his victories, which places him at the top of Ryder Cup rankings with 27536.93 points.

Glover, on the other hand, has showcased strong form on the PGA Tour. So far this season, he has been unable to secure a title. However, he has secured five top 10s, with a notably strong performance in last week's John Deere Classic.

This has led to Glover's rank rocketing upwards in the Team USA Ryder Cup standings. The PGA Tour pro now stands in the 16th spot with 4433.88 points, moving up by four places from his last position.

He opened the year with a T3 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Glover scored another T3 in the Players Championship and ended up tying for the 8th spot in the Valspar Championship. The PGA Tour pro ended up tying for the ninth spot in the Travelers Championship and secured a T5 at the John Deere Classic.

Glover's strong performances throughout this year might work in his favor in getting picked by Captain Keegan Bradley. However, in order to automatically qualify and enter the top six, Glover faces an uphill battle in the upcoming months.

Glover stands in the 16th spot of Team USA Ryder Cup rankings, with popular pros like Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, and Justin Thomas standing above him in the rankings. The golfer should strive to overcome them and vie for a higher place if he is to secure a spot on Bradley's team.

6x PGA Tour winner shares his feelings about Ryder Cup hopes

Glover put up a strong display at the 2025 John Deere Classic last week. Although his run at TPC Deere Run ended with a top 10, he was quite hopeful about the upcoming clash at Bethpage Black.

The six-time PGA Tour winner was asked about his ambitions regarding the rest of 2025, which involves the Ryder Cup and FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Lucas Glover expressed confidence for the remainder of the season, which included The Open Championship and the 2025 Ryder Cup. The golfer said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, of course. Always. I showed it in '23. All it takes is a good stretch and get some confidence and pop off a win or two. I love the course for The Open Championship, Portrush."

"I was there last time. Obviously got success at Wyndham, success at Memphis. So yeah, I'm excited for what the year has left," he added.

With months left before the Ryder Cup, Lucas Glover's game has considerably improved. Last week at TPC Deere Run, he secured an 80.56% score in Greens in Regulation, displaying strong ball-striking capabilities. Although marginal, it was also an improvement, as he recorded 79.17% in the same metric at his previous outing during the Travelers Championship.

