$75,000,000-worth music producer DJ Khaled wants to “break down barriers in golf” by competing on PGA TOUR

Who doesn't know DJ Khaled? The famous American DJ, record producer, and author is determined to play on the PGA Tour to 'break down barriers in golf'. He was recently seen golfing with the PGA Championship breakout star Michael Block and LIV Golf star Bubba Watson.

The Grammy-winning producer is optimistic about playing on the Tour, but whatever be his future, he is enjoying swinging clubs on the greens.

As per Celebrity Net Worth.com, DJ Khaled has a whopping net worth of $75 million. Most of his earnings came from his music, live shows, and endorsements. He is associated with many giant companies such as T-Mobile, Weight Watchers, Apple, and Ciroc for brand endorsements.

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on Twitter and wrote that:

"ESPN’s Aishwarya Kumar writes that DJ Khaled wants to play on the PGA TOUR: "Khaled, 47, is convinced he'll help break down barriers in golf to make the sport more diverse -- and that he'll eventually play on the PGA Tour. It's an extremely tall order..."

In an Instagram post he shared, Khaled was seen playing golf in the 'We The Best Foundation X Jordan Golf Classic'. After he hit a shot, he was heard shouting:

"Right down the middle! Ball... Let's go!"

He ended up won his own charity foundation golf tournament, however, since it was a charity event, all the money was donated.

He has been constantly vouching for the game of golf and his social media handle proves it all. He shared a golf video and amasses millions of engagements on it.

Exploring DJ Khaled's life and career

Born to Palestinian parents in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 26, 1975, he was named Khaled Mohammed Khaled. Since his parents were Arabic musicians, he developed an interest in the same too, however, a different genre; rap and soul music.

Over the course of several years, he garnered relationships with many high-profile artists and released his first music album, Listennn... the Album in 2006, which jumped to the12th spot on the US Billboard 200. After that, there was no looking back for DJ Khaled.

In the following year, he released a song, We Takin' Over, which raised to the 28th rank in US Billboard Hot 100 and 11th on the US Hot Rap Tracks. His first music award came in 2017 when he won the Urban Music Award for Best International Act.

In 2020, DJ Khaled won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his song named 'Higher' which featured top singers, John Legend & Nipsey Hussle.

In almost two decades of his music career, Khaled has collaborated with top singers such as Justin Bieber, Drake, Rihanna, Akon, Lil Wayne, among others

He has also appeared in several films and series. His first role came in 2002 when he was cast in a cameo role in the movie Shottas. He was also part of the Will Smith starrer movie Bad Boys for Life, released in 2020.