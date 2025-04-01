"$77M in the trash" - Tiger Woods' TGL trolled by fans amid reports of recent investment

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) is reportedly getting a big investment for a new franchise. If journalist Doug Ferguson's report turns out to be true, then the league will reportedly secure $77 million for the Dallas franchise. However, the reports of new investment are not sitting right with a section of the fans on social media.
Following a successful first season in 2025, the TGL is eyeing an expansion in 2026. The report from Associated Press indicates that there's a possibility of an investment for a Dallas team. NUCLR Golf shared the info about the potential investment into Tiger Woods' TGL on X (formerly Twitter).
"🚨💰⛳️ #NEW: The AP’s Doug Ferguson reports that an investor group based out of Dallas is putting together a $77M bid for a TGL franchise."
However, Tiger Woods' indoor golf league got trolled by fans on X amid the investment reports by Associated Press. One fan labeled it as a 'terrible investment' as he commented:
"$77M in the trash... Terrible investment."
"someone has too much money for his own good. If they want to throw away $77M, I can give them my Venmo," another X-user wrote down.
Here are some comments to post:
"There’s no way a TGL team is for 77M," a fan wrote.
"77 million dollars to win TGL? Can I get a few championships back if I spend this money?🧐" one user trolled Tiger Woods' TGL.
"TGL should be a traveling show going to different cities across the country each week," one use suggested.
"April Fools or real," someone couldn't help but look at the date.
Currently, TGL has six teams and a wide range of investors on their side. NBA star Stephen Curry, tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, and singer Niall Horan have invested in Tiger Woods' TGL. Besides them, organizations like the Fenway Sports Group have already joined the investors' side.
As of now, the six existing teams in TGL will most probably be a part of the league roster in 2026. It's still unclear if the $77 million bid will be official news in the upcoming year. However, there are a lot of PGA Tour professionals with roots in Texas, namely, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Will Zalatoris, who are not part of the TGL team.
Tiger Woods' TGL's teams and players
Before Woods and McIlroy's indoor golf league expands next year, here are the six current TGL teams who locked horns at the SoFi Center this year.
1. Boston Common Golf
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Adam Scott
- Keegan Bradley
2. Atlanta Drive GC
- Justin Thomas
- Billy Horschel
- Patrick Cantlay
- Lucas Glover
3. Jupiter Links GC
- Tiger Woods
- Max Homa
- Kevin Kisner
- Tom Kim
4. Los Angeles GC
- Collin Morikawa
- Justin Rose
- Sahith Theegala
- Tommy Fleetwood
5. New York GC
- Cameron Young
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Xander Schauffele
- Rickie Fowler
6. The Bay GC
- Ludvig Aberg
- Shane Lowry
- Min Woo Lee
- Wyndham Clark