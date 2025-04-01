Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest on Warriors superstar's status (April 1)

Steph Curry is set to suit up for the Golden State Warriors in their crucial regular season matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The star point guard is absent from the team’s latest injury report and, barring any last-minute setbacks, is expected to lead the charge in this pivotal road game.

The two-time MVP returned to action in the Warriors' last two outings after sitting out a pair of games due to a pelvic contusion. Despite the recent injury, Curry remains confident that playing won’t aggravate the issue and believes he can continue competing at a high level.

"It reminded of me of (2021) when I fell onto the stairs in Houston," Curry had said. "Thankfully, I didn't break anything or have a bone damage, it was mostly just a deep serious contusion. I'll feel it for a while, but I can play and can't make it worse."

Steph Curry played 26 minutes in the Warriors' blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He finished with 13 points, three rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The upcoming clash against the Grizzlies is a pivotal one for the Warriors, who currently sit sixth in the standings with a 43-31 record. Just half a game behind Memphis, who hold the fifth spot at 44-31, a win could significantly boost Golden State’s playoff positioning in the tightly contested race.

How to watch Steph Curry in action during Warriors vs. Grizzlies game?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will take place on Tuesday, April 1, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Grizzlies game will be televised on NBCS-BA (local) and FDSSE (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

