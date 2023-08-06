In the world of professional golf, achieving a hole-in-one is a rare and coveted feat, showcasing both skill and a touch of luck. Maja Stark recently achieved the feat on the LPGA Tour.

Among the remarkable women who have left their mark on the course, there are several other standout players who hold the distinction of hitting a hole-in-one in 2023.

There have been nine players who have achieved this impeccable and astounding feat with great ease. Following the hole-in-one shot for Maja Stark during the LPGA Tour, let's take a look at all the other female players who have managed the achieve this rare accomplishment.

In Gee Chun is the only professional on the list who has achieved two aces in 2023. The first one came during the US Women's Open championship, where she delivered an ace on the 154-yard, par-3 5th hole during the final round of the championship. Sadly, her hole-in-one didn't help her get the victory for the event.

Her other ace of the year came during the Chevron Championship, in the third round, on the 17th hole.

The other seven players on the list managed to get one ace in the year 2023, which is a remarkable feat in itself. The names of all the other players are listed down below.

In Kyung Kim - JM Eagles LA Championship Bailey Tardy - LA Open Moriya Jutanugarn - The Amundi Evian Championship Mariah Stackhouse - Shoprite LPGA Classic Emma Talley - The Amundi Evian Championship Jennifer Kupcho - Meijer LPGA Classic Gina Kim - Drive On Championship

Maja Stark is the latest women's player to achieve the hole-in-one

The Scottish Open is currently in progress and the stakes are pretty high in the final round. Maja Stark shot a hole-in-one on the 6th hole of the Scottish Open.

Surprisingly, Stark ended up in the 6th position and is currently waiting for the tournament to end. The lead is reserved by the extremely talented Celine Boutier, with a small one-shot advantage over her competitors.

Although Maja Stark didn't win the Scottish Open, her ace in the final round took all the spectators by surprise and everyone cheered for the Swedish youngster. Her impressive tee shot for the 6th hole surprised everyone, including herself, as she cheered with her arms up in the air.