$90M net worth NFL star jokingly admits to cheating at golf: "Don't tell anybody"

Golf is a favorite hobby for many athletes across various sports, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no different. The $90 million (Celebrity Net Worth) NFL star recently took a rapid-fire for his team's social media handle and mentioned that golf was one of his hobbies outside football.

Among several other questions, he was asked what his golf handicap is. Mahomes had an amusing answer.

"I would say 7 but I am closer to 4-5. Don't tell anybody," he replied.

Although Mahomes must have been joking in the rapid-fire, golfers generally don't take lying about handicaps lightly. Popularly known as 'sandbagging', it is considered cheating. Handicaps were introduced to create conformity within golf. The lower the handicap, the better the golfer. So, lying about handicaps defeats the purpose of why they were put in place.

There have been several instances on every level in the sport where players lie about their handicaps. Some golfers purposely play below their playing ability to deceive opponents to play for higher stakes or lower their rating to play in higher handicap events in the future.

"I think we went out there and showed what we can do" - When Patrick Mahomes credited "team aspect" for golf win

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at 'The Match' - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes teamed with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the 2023 edition of 'The Match' in Las Vegas. The NFL stars triumphed against NBA icons Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

While Mahomes was returning to the exhibition contest a second time, having previously lost to fellow NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, this was Kelce's first time on 'The Match'.

Although, the quarterback acknowledged he was "new" to Kelce's golfing skills, their "team aspect" helped them win against Curry and Thompson. Mahomes said via CNN:

"I’m new with how Trav is playing. We knew coming into this that if I just played decent, we were going to have a chance. Steph’s a great golfer, I thought Klay did a good job out there today. But they didn’t have that team aspect that we had."

He also talked about how the NFL duo worked as a team throughout the game, adding:

"Literally, I would hit a terrible shot, Trav would hit a great one and vice versa. That’s what it takes in a team event like that and I think we went out there and showed what we can do."

Incidentally, the 2024 Super Bowl was also scheduled in Las Vegas. Travis Kelce hinted about it when he said he wouldn't mind returning to defend the title in February.

Kelce and Mahomes' team Kansas City Chiefs did win the Super Bowl that year for the second consecutive time. The team has reached the Super Bowl this year as well.

