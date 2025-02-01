NFL insiders pick one Patrick Mahomes trait that defines his legacy as an NFL great

As Patrick Mahomes prepares for the 2025 Super Bowl, NFL analysts have identified his competitive drive as the defining trait of his excellence. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seeks an unprecedented third straight championship.

NFL Network analyst Cameron Wolfe discussed insights into Mahomes' intensity. His observations showcase how the QB's competitive nature manifests both on and off the field.

"One thing about Patrick Mahomes that maybe doesn't get enough credit is his competitiveness," Wolfe said on Friday, via 'The Insiders Podcast.' "When we think about those guys, we think about the winning and the rings and he's chasing Brady, but Patrick Mahomes competitiveness is something that separates him from a lot of players of his generation."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wolfe shared conversations with Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy about Mahomes' persistent desire to expand his game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When I talked to Matt Nagy, their offensive coordinator in the locker room, he said Patrick Mahomes gets on me every single week talking about I can run this," Wolfe said. "He shows me his high school highlight tapes, his college high school tapes of him running."

Expand Tweet

The numbers validate this competitive spirit. Mahomes has surpassed Joe Montana for playoff wins, compiling a 17-3 record with 5,557 yards, 43 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in postseason play.

Insiders speak more about Patrick Mahomes competitive nature in specific situations

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Cameron Wolfe revealed how Patrick Mahomes' competitiveness manifests in different ways. The QB particularly responds to trash talk.

"I don't trash talk normally unless somebody trash talks me," Mahomes said on Thursday, via A to Z Sports. "And then that gets me going."

Science supports Mahomes' clutch reputation. During the famous "13 seconds" drive against Buffalo, his WHOOP device revealed his heart rate decreased before completing two crucial passes.

Mahomes' mental toughness shows in his NFL record 17 straight one-score game victories. Opposing teams acknowledge this psychological edge, with Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott telling his players before their recent playoff loss, "You're not going to get calls" against Kansas City.

This blend of competitive fire and calculated play has Kansas City eyeing its third straight Super Bowl title. As Mahomes noted about this season's success; "This team's been special because it's been everybody. ... Someone makes a big play at the biggest moment."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback