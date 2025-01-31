The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of achieving something unprecedented as they are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. There are a lot of expectations heading into the 2025 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 and the Chiefs are getting excited.

Kansas City cornerback Jaylen Watson posted a cryptic two-word tweet on Thursday.

This season, Watson has been excellent with 36 total tackles (24 solo, 12 assisted) with seven pass deflections and 1.5 stuffs when combining the regular season and playoffs. Watson is going to have a tough matchup as he'll be lined up with wide receivers AJ Brown or Devonta Smith for the majority of the game.

However, it appears that he is ready for the challenge. According to Pro Football Focus, Watson's 74.2 coverage grade was 28th out of 223 CBs this season. He is an underrated piece of the Chiefs defense paired alongside Trent McDuffie at the CB spot.

Since being drafted by Kansas City in the 2022 NFL draft, Watson does not know what it is like to be eliminated and not hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. It will be interesting to see how he'll contribute to his team for the third consecutive Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs looking to make history

The Kansas City Chiefs will need Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to step up and defend the top WRs that the Philadelphia Eagles have to offer. The front seven is going to focus on slowing down Saquon Barkley so not a lot of soft coverages from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can be expected.

The Chiefs had the fourth-ranked defense in the regular season as they allowed 19.2 points per game and have played at that level in the playoffs against the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, allowing 21.5. Their defense is going to be the difference and if it can slow down the high-octane Philly offense, they will be in the driver's seat.

