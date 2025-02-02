Super Bowl LIX: Who is singing the national anthem for Eagles-Chiefs big game in New Orleans?

Performing at the Super Bowl is a highlight of an artist's career. It is a vast platform viewed by over a hundred million people, and a solid showing could be career-changing.

The national anthem of the United States of America is sung before every Super Bowl game, and it signals the start of the fixture. With that in mind, let's examine who's set to sing the anthem at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is singing the national anthem for Super Bowl LIX?

According to USA Today, Grammy Award-winning singer Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX. This will be the first time that Batiste will sing at the Super Bowl.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Batiste is a singer, songwriter and versatile instrumentalist. He is a critical marvel, having won five Grammy Awards. The audience might recognize him from his long stint on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He and his band, "Stay Human," performed on national television from 2015 to 2022.

Other performers at Super Bowl LIX are:

"America The Beautiful": Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty

"Lift Every Voice and Sing": Ledisi

Halftime show: Kendrick Lamar

Expand Tweet

How did the Chiefs and Eagles get to Super Bowl LIX?

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a stellar regular-season campaign, breezing through the AFC with a 15-2 record. That earned them a pass and a much-needed breather ahead of their postseason journey.

Their first playoff game was against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs were impressive in the game, winning by a 23-14 score. Next up was an AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs earned a close 32-29 win against the Bills to punch in their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.

The Philadelphia Eagles had an impressive regular-season campaign. Nick Sirianni's side amassed a 14-3 record and played some of the most dominant offensive football in the league.

The Eagles recorded comfortable wins over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round, the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round and the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game. Next is a revenge game against Patrick Mahomes and Co. at Super Bowl LIX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback