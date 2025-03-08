"A learning process": Sergio Garcia finds the good in the bad of his newest teammate's performance at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Spanish professional golfer Sergio Garcia is currently competing in LIV Golf Hong Kong alongside his Fireballs GC teammate Luis Masaveu, who just joined the league in 2025. Although Masaveu did not have a good start at the event, Garcia is confident that Masaveu will improve with time as it is only a learning process.

Garcia turned pro in 1999 and has claimed 11 wins and one Masters Tournament victory on the PGA Tour. He also played on the European Tour, where he had 16 wins before joining LIV Golf in 2022. He claimed his first LIV Golf title at the 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia.

Garcia welcomed Masaveu to Fireballs GC earlier this year. In a post-round interview at LIV Golf Hong Kong with ASAP Sports, Garcia admitted that he would’ve loved Masaveu to play better, but the 22-year-old was still learning.

“Yeah, obviously he would have loved to play better, and I would have loved him to play better. But it's always a learning process for him,” Sergio Garcia said.

“I've been here for 25, 26 years. He's been here for about four months. He's got to think about how today went, what he was thinking, and try to figure out things to make these situations better. But like I said, it's just a learning process,” Garcia concluded.

On day one of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Masaveu made two bogeys and three birdies. On day two, he shot his first and only birdie in hole three and made four bogeys with two consecutive bogeys in holes nine and ten.

Masaveu turned pro in October 2024 after coming in 16th position in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. His Asian Tour debut was in the 2024 International Series Qatar. The 22-year-old golfer made his LIV Golf debut in 2025.

“He has a lot of potential”: Sergio Garcia on new Fireballs GC teammate Luis Masaveu

In January 2025, Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia confirmed Luis Masaveu as the final player on his LIV Golf team roster. Speaking to Golf Magic, Garcia revealed that he was drawn to Masaveu’s potential and was excited to have the 22-year-old golfer on his team.

“I am super excited to have Luis with us for many reasons, not only because he's a good looking young star but he's a world class person and that's what we love on Fireballs… This is what we try to have. I'm super excited, he has a lot of potential and I think he fits perfectly with the team,” Sergio Garcia said. (Via Golf Magic)

The 11-time PGA Tour winner also added that coming to play with the “big guns” would be a good learning experience for Masaveu.

“He's a great kid and a wonderful player. Obviously it's his first year as a pro and coming in and playing with the big guns, I think it's going to be a good learning experience,” Garcia said.

Sergio Garcia further said that the Fireballs GC team, including Abraham Ancer and David Puig, were going to be there to cheer Luis Masaveu on and help him enjoy his game as much as possible.

