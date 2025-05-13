"A little bit scary," - Analyst claims apolitical Rory McIlroy might pose bigger threat to PGA Tour stars

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy recently admitted that he has stepped back from the PGA Tour–LIV Golf reunification discussion to focus on the game itself. Afterwards, golf analyst Dan Rapaport discussed McIlroy’s statements during an episode of his show, saying that he now poses a bigger threat to other players because he is more focused.

During a press conference in the recently concluded Truist Championship, Rory McIlroy was asked if his mind is now 'clearer' after stepping away from the rivalry between the two tours. He admitted that he is 'certainly not involved in the politics of everything' and has no idea what’s going on because he 'doesn’t care at this point'.

During a lengthy discussion on YouTube, Rapaport pointed out that McIlroy’s decision to distance himself from the situation has made him play better, which makes him a threat to competitors. He stated that three years ago, the 29-time PGA Tour winner had “two monkeys on his back”— the reunification and his inability to secure a Masters title. However, that was no longer the case.

“He's in a much better place for it... There was, like, double monkeys on his back. There were two monkeys that were molesting Rory McIlroy’s back, and they’ve been removed. And, you know, it’s a little bit scary for everybody else." [18:05 onwards]

Rapaport stated that the PGA Tour star probably remembered that in the end, it wasn’t in his place to decide the reunification. He said that’s most likely why the 19-time European Tour winner decided to focus his energy on the things he can control, such as playing golf. He said:

"I think he was reminded in a sort of brutal way that for all of the energy that he spent at microphones like that, waxing poetic about the tour and throwing darts at LIV, when it came time to make a decision, it wasn’t in his control. So, don’t worry about it." [17:09 onwards]

Notably, McIlroy secured his first Masters Tournament title last month after an 11-year majorless drought. It marked his fifth major championship win and made him a career Grand Slam winner.

Rory McIlroy advocates for more northeast stops on the PGA Tour

The 2025 Truist Championship was held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Pennsylvania. After his final round in the tournament, Rory McIlroy was asked if he wanted the tour to go to more northeast cities. He replied (via ASAP Sports)

“Yeah I think so, it’s just trying to figure out the dates and the best times to play.”

The 36-year-old also added that finding the right golf courses may be challenging. He said that there were “some great golf courses” to look into, but they’d have to give up their club for some weeks, which could be disruptive.

Rory McIlroy finished the Truist Championship with 10-under, which placed him at T7 in a tie with three others.

