“A little unorthodox but very effective” – Fans react to LIV Golf’s post tracing Jon Rahm’s ‘smooth swing’ in slow-mo

Jon Rahm's golf swing has received mixed reactions from fans on social media. Recently, LIV Golf shared a slow-motion video of the Spanish golfer on their X account, in which the reigning Masters winner was practicing his swing in a picturesque background.

The LIV Golf dubbed it a 'smooth swing.' However, fans in the comments section of the post have mixed reactions. Some were impressed with the golfer, while others criticised the swing.

LIV Golf uploaded the video with the caption,

"The smooth swing of @JonRahmOfficial"

The user wrote:

"A little unorthodox but very effective."

Another fan commented that the swing was 'smoother'.

"We all know it’s not smooth but it is smoother in person. I look forward to seeing it with 15 fans at the next LIV event."

"He’s literally never had a smooth swing lol but it’s a swing that works damn well," wrote another fan.

However, some were not impressed with the swing and commented:

"Great golfer. Not a smooth swing. And unfortunately no longer part of the real golf tournament network. Now having fun at LIV circus golf. Enjoy."

When can fans expect Jon Rahm to be back in action?

After playing arguably the best season of his career, Jon Rahm shocked the golf community by announcing his defection from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf in 2023.

The Spanish golfer has won four tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2023, including the Masters. However, towards the end of the year, he parted ways with the tour to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

As the next season of the Saudi Arabian circuit will start next month, fans can expect Jon Rahm to compete in professional tournaments at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event. The season-opening event of LIV Golf will take place from February 2 to 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course.

Jon Rahm will most likely be part of the event; however, so far, his team and presence have not been confirmed by the official. LIV Golf is yet to announce its full roster for the next season. They have unveiled most of the players and teams but Rahm's team has not been announced yet.

It is important to note that, as Rahm has officially been banned from competing in the PGA Tour event, he has missed the Sentry tournament, which concluded in the first week of January 2024.

Moreover, he will also not return to defend his title at this week's The American Express. The PGA Tour event will start on Thursday, January 18, and have its finale on Sunday, January 21. The tournament features a stellar field, including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, but the defending champion, Jon Rahm, will not return to the competition.