A look at three golf-related shows and movies set to release in 2025 ft. Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and others

2025 is gearing up to be an action-packed year as many professional golfers are set to make appearances in several golf-related TV shows and movies.

Stars such as Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, and others will feature in at least three shows that are centered on golf.

Let’s take a look at them.

Golf-related TV shows and movies to be released this year ft. Scottie Scheffler

Full Swing season 3 ft. Scottie Scheffler

Full Swing is a TV documentary series that first aired in February 2023. Produced in collaboration between Netflix and the PGA Tour, it follows the lives of PGA Tour stars as they try to navigate their personal lives and careers.

Netflix has released the show's first two seasons, and the release date for the third is February 25, 2025.

In season one, Full Swing followed the lives of stars such as Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Brooks Koepka. It also showed the behind-the-scenes of Rory McIlroy’s preparation for the 2022 Open Championship.

In the second season, the show featured Joel Dahmen as he navigated fatherhood and Zach Johnson as he prepared for the Ryder Cup. Season three of the show will give a peek into Bryson Dechambeau’s second U.S. Open title and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s arrest.

Happy Gilmore 2

On January 30, Netflix announced the return of Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to Happy Gilmore, which is an American sports comedy released in 1996. The movie follows the life of a hockey player who decides to try his hand at golf. It features stars such as Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, and Julie Bowen.

Professional golfers such as Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and Jack Nicklaus also appeared in the first movie.

The movie's sequel will be released later this year and will feature many familiar faces, including Adam Sandler, Scottie Scheffler, and Julie Bowen. American football tight end Travis Kelce and running back Reggie Bush will also make cameo appearances.

Stick

Apple TV+ recently announced the release of its new golf comedy series, Stick, produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller.

The show follows the life of Pryce Cahill, an ex-professional golfer whose career ended 20 years ago. After Cahill’s marriage ends and he loses his job, he bets on a teenage golf prodigy with a seemingly bright future ahead of him.

Owen Wilson plays the character of Pryce Cahill, while Peter Dager plays Santi, the young golf prodigy. A good number of professional golfers will also feature in the show, including Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, and Wyndham Clark. There will be additional cameos from Trevor Immelman, Dan Rapaport, and legendary sports broadcaster Jim Nantz.

The first three episodes of Stick will be released on June 4, while the remaining episodes will drop weekly until July 23.

