Aditi Ashok wins her second LET championship this year at Spanish Open

Aditi Ashok claimed her second victory on the Ladies European Tour this year with a first place finish at the Open de Espana or the Spanish Open. She lifted the trophy with a two-shot victory, capturing her second win at the season ending tournament.

Ashok won the opening tournament of the LET season at the Kenya Open and has now won the closing tournament, the Spanish Open. She carded a final round of 66 to finish with a total score of 17 under 271 at the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas.

Speaking via SkySports, the Indian golfer said:

"It started out slow, I was missing a lot of birdies for the first six to eight holes. I hit it close on seven, after that I felt like I still had a chance. Initially, it felt like I was two shots away the whole time. I'm glad it picked up on the back nine."

Anne van Dam of Netherlands gave her tough competition, but eventually Aditi Ashok edged her out by two shots.

"It was a great battle," she continued. "Anne, when she's playing good, she can blow the field away and win by five to 10 shots. I knew I had to not stop making birdies and to keep trying. Her par when she hit the trees on 15 and my long putt, that switched the momentum a little bit. She is a great player and kept me honest out there."

Aditi Ashok secures season ending Spanish Open LET title as Trichat Cheenglab wins Race to Costa del Sol title

Trichat Cheenglab won the Race to Costa del Sol title at the Spanish Open despite finishing 55th on the leaderboard. She edged out Celine Boutier, who finished less than 100 points below her.

Ashok on the other hand, finished third in the title race. Cheenglab has won both the race and the Rookie of the Year title in the same season of the LET.

Aditi Ashok wraps up a rather successful season in which she finished second in the Saudi Ladies International, third in the Lalla Meryem Cup and claimed two victories.