After collab with Scottie Scheffler, golf influencer gets Greg Norman’s son’s support with hot take

It has been quite a week for Grant Horvat, who recently shared a video with Scottie Scheffler on his YouTube channel. The two faced off against each other in a round of golf and revealed their mutual regard for one another.
After Scheffler, it seems like Horvat has won the support of Greg Norman's son as well. All of this began with the YouTuber's latest post on X (formerly Twitter).
Horvat tweeted a video of himself making a hole-in-one. But the twist here was that the hole was only 40 yards away from him. He was unsure whether it was valid as a hole-in-one or not, and asked the following question on X:
"Hot Question: Just made a hole in one from 40 yds, does it count tho?"
The post got mixed reactions from fans, and it also got the attention of Greg Norman Jr. The legendary golfer's son replied to the post, explaining that the score written on his card would be one. Thus, it could be considered a hole-in-one despite the hole being only 40 yards away. Here's his comment:
"1 on the score card. So yes it counts"
Grand Horvat recently posted a YouTube video featuring Scottie Scheffler. During the video, the World No.1 endorsed the golf influencer and backed his sponsor's invite to the Barracuda Championship.
"You've done enough in the game of golf, around the game of golf to earn that spot. Just because you haven't shot the scores in tournament golf doesn't mean that you shouldn't be playing in the tournament... It's an opposite-field event that needs the exposure. There's a reason they're giving you the spot. Personally, I wouldn't hesitate to take it if I were you," Scottie Scheffler had said during the video.
Speaking of Scheffler, he recently won his first event of the year, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
How has Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season gone so far?
Scottie Scheffler is currently ranked first in the world, making him one of the most anticipated golfers to compete in each tournament. The Texas native has enjoyed a strong start to the season and recently clinched his first win of 2025. Here's a look at his form heading into the PGA Championship.
Jan 30 – Feb 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Position: T9
- Score: 67-70-69-67 = 273 (-15)
- Earnings: $535,000
Feb 6 – 9: WM Phoenix Open
- Location: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Position: T25
- Score: 69-66-68-72 = 275 (-9)
- Earnings: $69,197
Feb 13 – 16: The Genesis Invitational
- Location: Torrey Pines (South Course)
- Position: T3
- Score: 70-67-76-66 = 279 (-9)
- Earnings: $1,200,000
Mar 6 – 9: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Location: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Position: T11
- Score: 71-72-71-70 = 284 (-4)
- Earnings: $451,250
Mar 13 – 17: THE PLAYERS Championship
- Location: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Position: T20
- Score: 69-70-72-73 = 284 (-4)
- Earnings: $240,250
Mar 27 – 30: Texas Children's Houston Open
- Location: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Position: T2
- Score: 67-62-69-63 = 261 (-19)
- Earnings: $845,500
Apr 10 – 13: Masters Tournament
- Location: Augusta National Golf Club
- Position: 4
- Score: 68-71-72-69 = 280 (-8)
- Earnings: $1,008,000
Apr 17 – 20: RBC Heritage
- Location: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Position: T8
- Score: 64-70-68-70 = 272 (-12)
- Earnings: $580,000
May 1 – 4: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Location: TPC Craig Ranch
- Position: 1
- Score: 61-63-66-63 = 253 (-31)
- Earnings: $1,782,000