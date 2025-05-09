After collab with Scottie Scheffler, golf influencer gets Greg Norman’s son’s support with hot take

It has been quite a week for Grant Horvat, who recently shared a video with Scottie Scheffler on his YouTube channel. The two faced off against each other in a round of golf and revealed their mutual regard for one another.

After Scheffler, it seems like Horvat has won the support of Greg Norman's son as well. All of this began with the YouTuber's latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

Horvat tweeted a video of himself making a hole-in-one. But the twist here was that the hole was only 40 yards away from him. He was unsure whether it was valid as a hole-in-one or not, and asked the following question on X:

"Hot Question: Just made a hole in one from 40 yds, does it count tho?"

The post got mixed reactions from fans, and it also got the attention of Greg Norman Jr. The legendary golfer's son replied to the post, explaining that the score written on his card would be one. Thus, it could be considered a hole-in-one despite the hole being only 40 yards away. Here's his comment:

"1 on the score card. So yes it counts"

Grand Horvat recently posted a YouTube video featuring Scottie Scheffler. During the video, the World No.1 endorsed the golf influencer and backed his sponsor's invite to the Barracuda Championship.

"You've done enough in the game of golf, around the game of golf to earn that spot. Just because you haven't shot the scores in tournament golf doesn't mean that you shouldn't be playing in the tournament... It's an opposite-field event that needs the exposure. There's a reason they're giving you the spot. Personally, I wouldn't hesitate to take it if I were you," Scottie Scheffler had said during the video.

Speaking of Scheffler, he recently won his first event of the year, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

How has Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season gone so far?

Scottie Scheffler in the CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler is currently ranked first in the world, making him one of the most anticipated golfers to compete in each tournament. The Texas native has enjoyed a strong start to the season and recently clinched his first win of 2025. Here's a look at his form heading into the PGA Championship.

Jan 30 – Feb 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Position: T9

T9 Score: 67-70-69-67 = 273 (-15)

67-70-69-67 = 273 (-15) Earnings: $535,000

Feb 6 – 9: WM Phoenix Open

Location: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Position: T25

T25 Score: 69-66-68-72 = 275 (-9)

69-66-68-72 = 275 (-9) Earnings: $69,197

Feb 13 – 16: The Genesis Invitational

Location: Torrey Pines (South Course)

Torrey Pines (South Course) Position: T3

T3 Score: 70-67-76-66 = 279 (-9)

70-67-76-66 = 279 (-9) Earnings: $1,200,000

Mar 6 – 9: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Location: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge Position: T11

T11 Score: 71-72-71-70 = 284 (-4)

71-72-71-70 = 284 (-4) Earnings: $451,250

Mar 13 – 17: THE PLAYERS Championship

Location: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) Position: T20

T20 Score: 69-70-72-73 = 284 (-4)

69-70-72-73 = 284 (-4) Earnings: $240,250

Mar 27 – 30: Texas Children's Houston Open

Location: Memorial Park Golf Course

Memorial Park Golf Course Position: T2

T2 Score: 67-62-69-63 = 261 (-19)

67-62-69-63 = 261 (-19) Earnings: $845,500

Apr 10 – 13: Masters Tournament

Location: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Position: 4

4 Score: 68-71-72-69 = 280 (-8)

68-71-72-69 = 280 (-8) Earnings: $1,008,000

Apr 17 – 20: RBC Heritage

Location: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Position: T8

T8 Score: 64-70-68-70 = 272 (-12)

64-70-68-70 = 272 (-12) Earnings: $580,000

May 1 – 4: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Location: TPC Craig Ranch

TPC Craig Ranch Position: 1

1 Score: 61-63-66-63 = 253 (-31)

61-63-66-63 = 253 (-31) Earnings: $1,782,000

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More