Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son issues challenge to 4-time PGA Tour winner

Greg Norman’s son issued a challenge to PGA Tour professional Si Woo Kim on X (previously called Twitter). The four-time PGA Tour winner's clip was posted by YEET.

The ex-LIV CEO was a prominent figure on the PGA Tour before becoming the chief executive officer of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Greg Norman’s son is also heavily interested in the sport and often comments on posts regarding golf.

Si Woo Kim was featured on YEET, and the platform's owner Ben Lamb shared the clip on X, saying:

"Should I do a filmed and streamed high stakes golf match versus Si Woo Kim? I would need a LOT of strokes..."

In response Greg Norman’s son invited Lamb to team up with him against Kim and Farokh, a popular figure in the Crypto and NFT community. Norman Jr. said:

"Me and you partner up to take on si woo and @farokh"

Lamb replied:

"Have we confirmed @farokh can hit a golf ball?"

Farokh responded:

"Oh trust me I can cook"

Norman Jr. has previously played by teaming up with his father. Their notable tournaments include the 2008 ADT Golf Skills Challenge and the 2017 PNC Father/Son Challenge.

Greg Norman's son is also an entrepreneur, who carved out his path with his interest in extreme sports and business ventures. In 2016, he founded the Shark Wake Park, a wakeboarding facility and a water park in South Carolina. Three years later, he opened a second wakeboarding park in West Palm Beach, Florida.

These facilities offer family friendly parts and floating obstacle courses. The name is a homage to Greg Norman, who was widely named as The Great White Shark.

Greg Norman’s son explains his love for golf

Norman Jr. has had quite a journey as an entrepreneur. Although he's a businessman, the ex-LIV Golf CEO's son has a strong love for golf. According to him, his love for golf wasn't enough for him to play competitively.

In an exclusive interview with The Atlantic Current, Norman’s son said:

"I loved golf, and I still love golf to this day, but when I started playing competitively. ... I'd have press on the tee box at the first hole. Cameras in my face. That's why I love kiteboarding and wakeboarding. ... no one knew who I was or cared who my family was."

Norman Jr. added:

"I've seen a lot of people way more powerful than us that absolutely squandered what they had and that's something I've never wanted to be like. 'Hey look at me I'm Greg Norman's son' ... what the hell does that mean? It's you do that should define you."

Norman’s son serves as the CEO of Europa Labs, a company that focuses on integrating NFT and Web3 into e-commerce platforms. Apart from his wakeboarding parks, he actively takes part in NFT and crypto communities.

