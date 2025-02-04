"It's significant": Greg Norman makes his feelings clear about a potential LIV Golf event in India

Former chief executive and commissioner of the LIV Golf League, as well as a golfing legend, Greg Norman is extremely optimistic about the future of golf in India. Recently, in Gurgaon, the world of golf witnessed a successful International Series India event, represented by DLF – LIV Golf. It was the first LIV Golf tournament held in the country.

Speaking with journalists, Greg Norman stated that LIV Golf will, sooner or later, make its way to India. He further said:

“I would love for LIV to come to India because, to me, it’s significant. Everything needs patience, needs baby steps. LIV created a new dynamic for the game of golf because it gave an opportunity for a new business model… different formats – LIV, Top Golf, TGL – have emerged and enticed millions and millions of people to come into the game of golf." [via Tee Time Tales]

“Whether LIV comes to India is a decision for others to make now, but from my perspective, I would love to see LIV Golf come to India. The International Series is an important pathway,” he added.

Speaking about the Asian Tour, Greg Norman believes that LIV Golf is creating opportunities for young golfers in India and beyond. The tournament can serve as a stepping stone for success and contribute to the sport’s global growth. Greg Norman explained that expanding golf’s reach worldwide through LIV Golf has always been his aspiration.

Greg Norman believes India is a sleeping giant in golf

Discussing the ‘Indian Story of Golf,’ Greg Norman emphasized its potential and believes India has the capability to become a prominent golfing nation. He added:

“I do believe India is a sleeping giant in golf. If you just look at the infancy of golf in India, it’s really just the beginning. When you look at the opportunities for the next 25 years — essentially a generation — India is right in the middle of it. If you go back a decade or 15 years and look at the impact of Indian women golfers on the LPGA, their success has resonated across the country.” [via Hindustan Times]

Regarding the lack of recognition for the Asian Tour, Greg Norman attributed it to the dominance of the European and American tours. While he sees nothing wrong with that, he emphasized that golf as a sport should not overlook other regions such as South Africa, Australia, and the entire APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) region.

On February 2, 2025, Ollie Schniederjans won the 2025 International Series India at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, near the national capital, New Delhi. In the final round, Schniederjans defeated Bryson DeChambeau and took home a whopping $360,000 along with the trophy. The former World No. 1 amateur golfer secured victory with a four-stroke lead over the LIV Golf star.

Meanwhile, these two champion golfers will face off once again in Riyadh on February 6, 2025. Ollie Schniederjans has replaced the injured Phil Mickelson, with the announcement made on February 3, 2025.

