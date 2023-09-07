All 4 owners in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL so far

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL recently announced their fourth team in a roster of six, as the new tech-infused league gets ready to make its debut in January 2024.

The tournament, in partnership with the PGA Tour, will air during Monday prime time for two hours. TMRW Sports is building the venue for the course in Palm Beach, Florida. The tech golf league will see PGA Players in six teams compete against each other.

With four teams being signed on so far, here are the details about the various teams and their star owners.

Four teams in Tiger Woods's TGL League

New York Team

Cohen Private Ventures took up ownership of the latest team, which will be based out of New York. New York Mets owner Steven A. Cohen joined the league as the owner of the New York team. Speaking about the new TGL Series via the PGA Tour, Cohen said:

“As golf continues to grow in popularity, there’s a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world’s top players. TGL’s primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike.”

Boston Team

The Boston team was the second team to sign on to the Tiger Woods league, and will represent the Boston and New England region. The Fenway Sports Group are the owners of the Boston team and are excited to be a part of the TGL League.

Owners John Henry and Chairman Tom Werner are ready to see how this sport develops, especially in a place like Boston, where the sport is well loved.

"Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA TOUR players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era."

Atlanta Team

The Atlanta team was the third team to join Tiger Woods's TGL League. Arthur M. Blank is the owner of the Atlanta Team alongside NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United. Blank is ready to put his best foot forward and is ready to see the growth of the sport.

“We are thrilled to partner with TMRW Sports and be a founding owner in TGL. I see this as an investment to grow the game, deliver an innovative product to avid fans while exposing golf to new, younger audiences, and another way for us to compete for championships for Atlanta."

Los Angeles Team

The Los Angeles team was the first one to be announced in Tiger Woods's league. The team is owned by tennis sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams alongside Alexis Ohanian and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team. This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans," Ohanian said.