All the players who have agreed to play in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led TGL

The TGL, an upcoming innovative league, announced the newest addition of players to the alliance on Wednesday. In addition to these talents, the roster presently includes 19 players. They are all scheduled to begin play on January 9, 2024.

Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala are the newest players on the roster. For the first season, 24 players will be divided among six teams. As 19 players have already signed on, there are still five seats available for this season.

Recently, Golf Digest took to their X account to share this news:

"TGL's commitments now include 11 players in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking."

These 19 players' names include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, and Max Homa, among others.

Moreover, what's more interesting is that the golfers on the TGL list will comprise 11 of the world's top 20 players. These players all together have won 30 major championships, 202 PGA Tour titles, and 118 victories worldwide.

Team New York, Atlanta, Boston, as well as Los Angeles, have already been assigned. This implies that there are currently just two teams remaining. Each team will have four players in their squad that will play in a modern match-play format.

Keegan Bradley and Sahith Theegala are positive about joining the TGL League

Wednesday saw three new members onboarding to the upcoming TGL project. Keegan Bradley, who won twice during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, is an excellent choice for the upcoming league. In regards to TGL, the 2011 PGA champion has his opinion which he shared (via PGATour.com):

“As a sports fan, I think TGL is going to appeal to a lot of people who simply love to watch sports in general and not just golf.”

Whereas Sahith Theegala, who just won his first PGA event last month in California, felt (via the same source):

“This is truly an honor to be a part of TGL alongside many players who I have looked up to during my career. TGL has a different energy than traditional golf and provides us as players with a chance to bring in new fans and engage a younger audience, which is very exciting.”

Meanwhile, as the new members were announced on Wednesday, the founder and CEO of TGL Mike McCarley praised the trio. He went on to say:

"These are three stellar players who will bring competitive fire to any TGL team. Keegan is known throughout the golf community as a fierce opponent and someone who loves team golf, while Cam and Sahith have quickly become fan favorites as two of the most-talented young players in the game.”