Allisen Corpuz thrives as a rookie at the 2023 Solheim Cup alongside ace golfer Nelly Korda

Allisen Corpuz is having a dream debut 2023 Solheim Cup debut at the Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain. The 25-year-old golfer is yet to lose a single match in the event. She has won both the foursome matches and a fourball match so far. On Sunday, she will be up against Team Europe's Maja Stark in the singles match.

United States captain Stacy Lewis may have developed a pair at Rome that would serve them for years in the upcoming editions of the prestigious biennial event. In the day one Foursome match, Corpuz was paired with Nelly Korda and they were destructive even on day two.

Speaking of her pairing with Korda, Allisen Corpuz said that the former is what she needs. The 25-year-old golfer added that she plays with low energy and Nelly, with all her experience, helped her a lot. As quoted by Golf Week, she said:

"I think Nelly is really calm, which is kind of what I need. I play pretty low energy. Obviously, she has the experience as well. So just knowing that having someone like her by my side has helped me a lot to get comfortable."

Nelly Korda has paired with her sister Jessica Korda in the previous Solheim Cup. But with Jessica being out of the golf course due to pregnancy, Nelly had to pair with Allisen Corpuz and produced some stellar performances.

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner spoke of Corpuz's solid performance and went on to share her experience about the first tee of the 2023 Solheim Cup.

"Everyone said the first tee was going to be nuts and then I walked out there and it was somehow even crazier than I expected," Nelly Korda said.

Speaking of Allisen Corpuz the debutant at the 2023 Solheim Cup, Jennifer Kupcho, her second-day fourball partner, shared that the 25-year-old may be a rookie but has strong composure. She said as quoted by Golf Week:

"She may be a rookie. But I think she came in really clutch today, and she doesn’t show that at all."

How have Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz played so far at the 2023 Solheim Cup?

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner and the 25-year-old Corpuz started together in the third foursome match of day one. They put on some serious golfing skills at Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain to defeat their counterpart pair of Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist.

Later on, Allisen Corpuz paired with Jennifer Kupcho in the afternoon fourball match of day one. They fought valiantly against Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark to tie the match and take 0.5 points for the United States team at the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Nelly Korda again paired with Allisen Corpus in the third foursome match of day two. They were exceptional against Team Europe's Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall and registered a 5-3 margin victory.

In the first fourball match of day two, Nelly was back and partnered with Ally Ewing. The United States team faced a clutch defeat against Team Europe's Charley Hull and Leona Maguire by a margin of 4-3.