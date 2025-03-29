Amanda Balinois shows adorable gesture Adam Hadwin did for the staff after paying for the broken sprinkler

CBS Sports Reporter Amanda Balionis posted a picture showing how PGA Tour star Adam Hadwin made up for damaging a sprinkler head last week at the Valspar Championship. Hadwin apologized by not only paying for the damages but also treating the staff at the golf course to lunch.

Ad

Balions majored in Broadcast Journalism at Hofstra University. The American sports journalist worked for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Network, where she covered high school sports. She later joined the PGA Tour, moved to Callaway Golf as an in-house reporter, and eventually became a full-time reporter for CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, Adam Hadwin is a one-time PGA Tour winner with two Korn Ferry Tour titles. Recently, he accidentally used his golf club to hit a sprinkler head after a frustrating play in the Valspar Championship. This caused the sprinkler head to burst open and spew water everywhere on the course.

Ad

Trending

To apologize, the American golfer covered the costs of fixing the sprinkler head and also bought Chipotle for the entire staff in the maintenance department of Innisbrook. The director of Agronomy at Innisbrook, Ryan Stewart, thanked Hadwin and his wife for their kind gesture on X, and Balionis reposted it on her story.

“A big thank you to Adam Hadwin @jessicahadwin for paying for that sprinkler head and buying our staff lunch. That was a great touch and our staff loved it. Thank you again,” Stewart said via X.

Ad

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Hadwin didn’t make the cut line for the Valspar Championship and only played in the first two rounds of the event. Notably, Viktor Hovland won the event with 11-under.

Ad

How many PGA Tour events has Adam Hadwin competed in this year?

Adam Hadwin has played in nine PGA Tour events so far, and his best result is a T9 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

The American golfer's first start of the year was at The Sentry in Kapalua Resort. He came in 29th position with a score of 18-under. After that, he headed to the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he carded a five-under to finish the day T59, his lowest performance this year.

Ad

Hadwin failed to make the cut line in four PGA Tour events: The American Express, Genesis Invitational, Players Championship, and Valspar Championship.

He is currently competing in the Texas Children’s Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course. He carded a 69 in the first round and is currently at T18. His second round is still incomplete, as play was halted due to weather conditions.

Last year the PGA Tour star failed to make the cut line in eight events. His best performance was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he came in third position. He also finished at T4 in the 2024 Genesis Invitational and T5 int he Valspar Chamionship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback