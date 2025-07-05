Amanda Balionis has an 'earlier start' to her fitness regime ahead of the John Deere Classic's Saturday round

Amanda Balionis is currently in Illinois to cover the 2025 John Deere Classic. Round three of the PGA Tour event is in progress at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, with Kevin Roy at the top of the leaderboard. Roy finished the first round at T24 but climbed his way into contention and stood at T7 at the end of round two.

As the start of the weekend round at the John Deere Classic faces the threat of thunderstorms, the tee times for the day have been moved up. Despite the last-minute changes, Amanda Balionis did not skip her fitness regime. The CBS reporter always makes sure to manage a workout session amid her busy schedule while on the road. Balionis has set her daily step count goal to 10K and attempts to reach it no matter where she is, given her role as a reporter.

Balionis shared a video on her Instagram story where she got an earlier start to the day. The video showed Balionis on the treadmill with a '7:44 AM' timestamp and the caption:

"Earlier start today because of expected weather during the 3rd round but the steps step on"

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source- @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Balionis had previously shared her story about not being perfect or consistent when it came to workouts. However, she started prioritizing it whenever she had the spare time and developed a positive mindset which kept her motivated.

Amanda Balionis gives her followers an update about Round Three of John Deere Classic

The CBS reporter is set to cover the PGA Tour event on the weekend, i.e., the third and fourth rounds. With the harsh weather looming over the TPC Deere Run, the organizers have decided to push the tee times up and get an early start on day three.

Amanda Balionis shared a quick account of the latest updates on the ongoing John Deere Classic and asked fans to tune in via Instagram story.

"Heading to the John Deere Classic on this lovely Saturday. A little bit earlier because mother nature is undefeated and she has decided storms will be coming in this afternoon," Balionis said in her story.

"The PGA Tour made the prudent decision to send guys off in groups of three, off split tees and fingers crossed we get this things in before the storms hit," she added.

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source: @balionis on Instagram

She also mentioned how the PGA Tour would 'tape' such situations as 'delayed'. Balionis urged people to tune in for their weekend 'golf fix' on CBS from 1 pm to 4 pm ET.

She pointed out the "jam-packed" leaderboard for the third round of the tournament, as it displays tough competition. While Kevin Roy stands first with a 14-under par score, Cameron Champ and Emiliano Grillo follow him at T2 with 13-under par scores.

