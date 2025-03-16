Amanda Balionis enjoys beer and waffles amid her 2025 Players Championship absence

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis has given the 2025 Players Championship a miss to enjoy some down time this week. She has been updating her fans about her recent adventures through her social media account.

In recent days, Balionis went on a "fun" group tubing session, experienced a beautiful snowfall through her room window and went skiing in the snow-clad mountains of Wyoming. She also has been fueling herself well on the holiday, as she recently shared a picture of what she was eating on her Instagram stories.

The journalist posted a snap of waffles and beer on Saturday. She had tagged the location to be Corbets Cabin.

Amanda Balionis had taken a hiatus from golf coverage towards the end of last season to completely focus on the NFL. However, she returned to golf at the beginning of the 2025 season and covered several tournaments, including Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, among others.

It appears that Balionis has taken a much-needed break from reporting this week. Although she will be missed at the Players Championship, fans would be hoping to see her soon at the next PGA Tour stop.

Did Amanda Balionis play golf?

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis has an enviable repertoire as a golf broadcaster, having worked with the PGA Tour, Callaway Golf and currently with CBS.

As a kid, she had also taken up golf but her interest in the sport had soon waned due to a hilarious reason. Balionis was also into volleyball and swimming.

She had talked to Golf Digest about playing "junior golf" and had revealed the amusing reason why her interest went away (via Golf.com):

"I played junior golf for a few years; my parents loved playing with me, but the minute I had to carry my own bag and walk nine holes by myself, I was like, 'Eh, you know what, I’m gonna go join the swim team'," she said.

Balionis' connection to golf goes a long way back. Her parents were reportedly regular golfers, and her grandparents were rumored to have met through the sport as well. However, as a college student at Kutztown University, she took up a different sport. She played Division II volleyball while studying there.

Balionis has appeared on two seasons of 'Full Swing' on Netlfix, including the brand new season three. She had revealed in a 2021 episode of the Subpar podcast that her favorite golfer to interview was Jon Rahm. The broadcaster had commended his way of thinking and how he handles himself.

