5 best remaining QBs in 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Aaron Rodgers

The 2025 NFL free agency officially opened on Wednesday and there have been some big-name players who have already found new teams. However, there are a few quarterbacks who are still available on the market and yet to sign with a franchise.

Ad

Here's a look at some of the best signal-callers who are still without a contract in the offseason.

Listing 5 best remaining QBs in 2025 NFL free agency

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Former Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#5. Trey Lance

Ad

Trending

Lance enters the free agency on the back of two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback was traded to Dallas in 2023 after two years with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him with the No.3 pick in 2021.

Lance started his only game for Dallas in 2024 in the final game of the season against the Washington Commanders, completed 20 of 33 passes for 244 yards. However, the QB has a few years of experience under his belt and can prove to be a valuable backup at any franchise.

Ad

#4. Carson Wentz

Wentz is now a free agent after playing one season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He served as the backup to Patrick Mahomes in 2024.

Wentz, who won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018, has struggled in the past few seasons due to a lack of gametime. However, if he is backed with some solid targets, the signal-caller can rediscover some of his lost mojo.

#3. Jameis Winston

Winston was not given an extension by the Cleveland Browns and he is now a free agent. However, the quarterback is likely to find a team soon.

Ad

Although most NFL teams might not view Winston as a starter, he can provide cover as a QB2. The veteran also brings years of experience to a team that can add stability to an offense.

#2. Russell Wilson

Wilson enters the free agency after playing one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. There is still uncertainty on where the quarterback will play next season, but reports suggest that he is being monitored by a few teams.

Ad

Wilson won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. He is also a 10-time Pro Bowler so there shouldn't be any shortage of suitors for the signal-caller.

#1. Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is considered the best quarterback available in the NFL free agency. The 41-year-old was released by the New York Jets last month and is yet to decide on his future.

Per reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have offered Rodgers a contract, but the four-time MVP is taking his time in committing to the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.