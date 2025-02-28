Amanda Balionis expresses gratitude as her charity foundation raises six-figure sum

Amanda Balionis has expressed her gratitude for the success of the fundraising event held by her charity foundation, Puppies and Golf. Balionis founded the organization in 2020.

CBS Sports reporter Balions is one of the most popular public figures in golf. She worked at the PGA Tour and Callaway Golf before moving to CBS Sports in 2017.

The 38-year-old founded Puppies and Golf in a bid to protect dogs in need of support and companionship. The foundation recently held its annual fundraiser, Puppies and Golf Block Party, which was a huge success. Puppies and Golf posted a recap of the event on Instagram. It was captioned as:

“The annual Puppies and Golf Block Party was a barking success! 🐶🎉 Thanks to our incredible community, we raised $119,293!”

Amanda Balionis reposted the recap on her Instagram stories, saying thanks.

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Puppies and Golf provided a breakdown of how the money raised would be spent. Out of the $119,293 raised, $88,376 will be used to support Puppies and Golf’s grants and pillars in 2025, and $30,917 will be donated to shelters affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The organization also reported that four dogs from Labs and More, a volunteer non-profit, were adopted into new homes.

Some of the sponsors for the event included Callaway, Heritage Links, Labs and More, K9s for Warriors, and Cisco. Popular golf personalities such as Max Homa and Jim Nantz also played a role in the event's success by being part of the auction sponsors.

Amanda Balionis' charity foundation announced summer camp event

On February 24, Amanda Balionis' organization, Puppies & Golf, announced that it would be hosting its first-ever summer camp in July, 2025. The organization posted a picture sharing details from the upcoming event. It was captioned as:

"We are so excited to announce our first ever Puppies & Girls Golf Summer Camp set for July 28th-July 31st happening over at Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Course! This unique program embodies the mission of First Tee – Greater Charlotte, focusing on youth empowerment and community engagement through an exciting blend of golf and animal care education."

The Puppies & Girls Golf Summer Camp will be hosted in collaboration with First Tee - Greater Charlotte, a nonprofit organization that empowers kids through golf.

On her Instagram stories, Amanda Balionis shared that the camp was a massive goal of hers and she was excited about the upcoming venture.

"Hard to explain how proud I am that we get to be a part of this, and introduce so many girls to something I wish I had learned about earlier in life," Amanda Balionis wrote.

The camp will take place on Dr. Charles L. Sifford Golf Course, and intending participants can begin registering for the event on March 4.

