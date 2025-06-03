Amanda Balionis flaunts ‘last minute fit’ yellow skirt after thrilling week at Muirfield Village

Amanda Balionis brought her signature style to New York shortly after wrapping up her week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. The CBS broadcaster shared a new outfit layout on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of her latest look during a shoot in the city.

Ad

The story featured two mirror selfies of Balionis wearing a pastel yellow golf skirt with a front slit. In one look, she paired it with a baby blue collared polo; in the second, she styled it with a navy cardigan and matching blue sneakers. She captioned the collage, “Fun shoot today”, and added:

“Thanks for the last minute fit @foraygolfusa 😘.”

Amanda Balionis shares two mirror selfies in a yellow skirt with a blue polo shirt and a navy sweatshirst

Before her New York stop, Balionis was at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, covering the 2025 Memorial Tournament for CBS. She also took part in the Golden Bear Pro-Am, joining names like Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, and Michelle Wie West.

Ad

Trending

For the Pro-Am, she wore a white long-sleeve top, a navy skirt, white sneakers with yellow accents, and a cap, rounding it out with a black cross-body bag.

Amanda Balionis shares a quote promoting a mantra to a peaceful life

On June 3, Amanda Balionis also shared a motivational message with her followers on her Instagram stories. She posted a quote that read:

Ad

"Once you stop trying to prove points, your life will be much more peaceful. Let people say and think what they want. It has nothing to do with you."

Along with the quote, she added her own note:

"Took me a long time to learn this. Still a daily work in progress, but man, is it more peaceful and freeing."

Ad

Amanda Balionis shares a motivational quote along with a message (via @balionis)

Balionis, who has over 350,000 followers on Instagram, often shares day-to-day updates on social media. Recently, she addressed the abuse she received on social media.

Ad

She posted screenshots of two messages from social media users. One accused her of being unprofessional and claimed she should be fired from CBS, while another criticized her for bringing up negative statistics during broadcasts.

In response, Balionis explained why chasing approval from everyone is unrealistic. She wrote:

“When we talk about being you instead of trying to be what you think others perceive as “perfect” or “good enough”…here is an example of how the latter is simply an impossible and draining task…You're always going to be “too something” for somebody. It's a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to…Nobody wants the same thing and you'll end up turning yourself into an unrecognizable pretzel. Okay that's all.”

Amanda Balionis will be covering the 2025 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour, taking place from June 5 to 8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More