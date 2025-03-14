Amanda Balionis flaunts her stunning morning view in Instagram story from her bed

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis often shares her life updates with her 329K followers on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared her morning view from her bed on social media.

Ad

After a fun "group tubing" session at Woodward Park City the previous day, Balionis woke up to a beautiful snowfall. Her bed directly faced a large window that looked into a delightful sheet of snow. Huddled in her cozy blanket, the reporter captured a video of snow falling outside her room. She posted the video on her Instagram stories.

Image via @balionis

Amanda Balionis recently appeared on 'Full Swing's' third season. The Netflix original series premiered on the streaming platform on February 25, 2025.

Ad

Trending

She had taken a break from golf towards the end of the last season and focused on NFL coverage for the duration before returning to the sport in 2025. The broadcaster has covered several PGA Tour events since returning.

"It was like two back-to-back hot-mess moments" - When Amanda Balionis spoke about her interviews with Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson early in her career

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

Amanda Balionis is an experienced journalist now, but during the initial years of her working with the PGA Tour, even she made rookie mistakes. While talking to Golf.com's Subpar podcast in 2021, she revealed the chaotic interviews she did with Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson at the beginning of her career.

Ad

As an upcoming reporter, Balionis would over-prepare for her interviews and carried 30 thirty index cards for the Tour Championship — one index card for each player. However, there was a factual inaccuracy in one of them and she realized it too late during her interview with Johnson. She said:

"And I see on the index card it says 'third Presidents Cup', and I’m like 'OK'. And this is what, 2011, so you do the math. But I trusted that handy dandy index card. And I said to Dustin, I looked down at it, and I asked him something about the season and then my second question was, 'Well, you know you are about to go tee it up in your third Presidents Cup. What have you learned from those past events that’s going to prepare you moving forward?' And in true Dustin form he looks at me and goes, 'It’s my first'."

Ad

Although she tried to cover up her mistake, it didn't improve the situation much. Already panicking from the debacle with Johnson, Amanda Balionis was then tasked to interview Phil Mickelson. The now-CBS reporter narrated the incident (via Golf.com):

"I look directly at the camera, and he doesn’t know me from anybody, and I look right at the camera and I’m like, 'Thanks, Phil. Guys, your Phil'. And he’s just like, no laugh, no anything. And he just stone-cold stared me down and was like this is never going to happen again. And then we did the interview and then I proceeded to have a massive meltdown in my car — and that was the last time I did index cards."

Ad

She added:

"It was like two back-to-back hot-mess moments, and live, with two really high-profile players."

Although she panicked back then, everything seems to have worked out well as Balionis is now one of the top reporters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback