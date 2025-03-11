Netflix sends a message after Roman Reigns attacks CM Punk on WWE RAW

The ending of WWE RAW on Netflix tonight saw Roman Reigns make his grand return, as he laid out Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The two were having a Steel Cage match for the ages before The OTC got involved.

Reigns showed up unannounced after Rollins nearly pinned Punk. He pulled The Visionary out of the ring, which unceremoniously gifted him the victory over The Best in the World. The OG Bloodline leader punished him for it, though.

Following multiple spears and even a Stomp to Seth Rollins outside the ring, Roman Reigns turned his attention to what was happening inside the cage. He then attacked CM Punk after he caught Paul Heyman comforting him. The Wiseman has been caught between the two of them.

This finish to WWE RAW prompted a one-word message from Netflix's official X/Twitter handle. They posted a collage of Reigns standing tall and Punk laid out, with the following caption:

"Goodnight! #RawOnNetflix"

While this looks like the standard show-ending tweet from the broadcaster's social media handle, it may also be a pun based on CM Punk's finishing move. Either way, following WWE RAW, Netflix seems to be as excited about the road to WrestleMania 41 as the rest of us. A Triple Threat match between Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins is expected at The Show of Shows.

