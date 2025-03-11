Roman Reigns returns in a shock twist; helps his biggest enemy win on RAW

Roman Reigns unexpectedly helped his biggest rival pick up a victory in the main event of RAW, and he returned in a shocking twist. The finish was nothing short of chaotic.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk went to war in another instant classic on RAW on Netflix. This time, however, it was in a steel cage match, and the camera work was mesmerizing.

The two rivals kept getting the better of one another, hitting their finishers on each other, but it was not enough. There were so many incredible moments, especially when they were atop the steel cage. Neither looked interested in escaping the cage; they wanted to finish the other.

Rollins kicked out of three GTS' and multiple stomps were ineffective against CM Punk. Even a stomp by Punk onto Rollins was ineffective. A GTS+Stomp combination by Rollins onto Punk was still insufficient to put him away.

Rollins picked up the win but in an unexpected way. He didn't want to escape the cage despite having the opportunity to do so. Instead, his neck was wrapped around by Roman Reigns, who took Rollins out of the cage and inadvertently helped him win.

With the score between Punk and Rollins tied 1-1, Roman Reigns made his presence known, and Adam Pearce and co stopped his attack on Rollins. As he saw Paul Heyman helping CM Punk in the ring, he got furious and came in and took Punk out as well.

RAW ended with The OTC standing tall as Heyman looked on in shock.

