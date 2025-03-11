WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns returns and attacks top stars; Cody Rhodes gives big update on John Cena (3/10/25)

We got a great episode of WWE RAW tonight with some exciting matches and an action-packed main event. Cody Rhodes showed up to talk about John Cena, while IYO SKY had a face-off with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on tonight's episode of RAW.

WWE RAW Results (March 10, 2025):

Jey Uso def. Grayson Waller

New Day def. LWO

Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley

Seth Rollins def. CM Punk

WWE RAW Results: Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller tried for a headlock early on before stomping on Uso's neck. Jey got an elbow and a slam before Waller sent him into the ringpost outside. Jey managed to get a big dive to the floor, but Waller took him down with a big strike.

Back after a break on RAW, Waller hit an elbow drop but missed before Jey got the Samoan Drop and the Reverse STO for a near fall. Jey got the superkick before taking Austin Theory out with one as well and getting the spear on Waller for the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B

Logan Paul was out next and was talking about AJ Styles but his voice was drowned out by the booing fans. He said AJ was beneath him, and Logan Paul was in the same league as The Rock and John Cena. Paul was shocked that Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer and how it took Cena 20 to realize that nice guys finish last.

Paul offered his soul to The Rock before calling out comedian Andrew Schulz, who said that he was there to see Seth Rollins face CM Punk. Logan tried to get him to say he was there to see him, but Andrew didn't want to play along. Paul attacked him but AJ Styles came out to make the save and hit Logan with the Phenomenal Forearm before walking out.

WWE RAW Results: The New Day vs. LWO - Tornado Tag Match

The match started off with a brawl and LWO went for some tables early on before sending Xavier Woods into the barricades and taking Kofi Kingston out with a double-team move. Dragon Lee was caught with a double spinebuster as the match went on.

Woods took the Frankensteiner before Lee hit the Tree of Woe double stomp in the corner. Rey dodged the Trouble in Paradise before getting the 619, but the splash was countered.

A masked man jumped the barricades and interfered in the match before Rey Mysterio tried to confront him. The mystery attacker hit Rey with a modified German suplex and sent him into the ring before running into the crowd. In the ring, Woods and Kofi hit Up Up Down Down for the win.

Result: The New Day def. LWO

Grade: B+

Backstage at The Judgment Day clubhouse, Finn Balor was complaining about Bron Breakker to Carlito but the latter was more concerned with John Cena's heel turn. The rest of the crew walked in and talked about how Raquel Rodriguez might win the Women's Intercontinental Championship soon, while Balor also had an Intercontinental Championship match next week.

Cody Rhodes was out next on RAW and called out John Cena once again, calling him a "godd*mn moron." He added that title number 17 for Cena was impossible, and Cody would have the privilege to beat him on his final WrestleMania ever.

We learned that Cody and Cena would be in the same building next week at RAW in Belgium and will hopefully be getting a big segment to hype their 'Mania match.

WWE RAW Results: Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Bayley tried for some big strikes early on but was taken down with a shoulder tackle. Raquel countered an arm drag and hit some big clotheslines before Bayley took a spinning toss into a fallaway slam. Bayley managed to drop Raquel from the top rope before Liv Morgan tried to interfere but accidentally allowed The Role Model to capitalize.

Raquel got back in control and dodged the Sunset Flip bomb but missed a leg drop on the apron. Bayley got a knee to the head before getting a near fall off the elbow drop. The Role Model countered some big moves and sent Raquel outside before Dominik and Liv ran interference.

Raquel caught Bayley off a dive and slammed her on the announce desk, thanks to the distraction. Bayley got back in the ring but took the Texana Bomb before Raquel picked up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Bayley

Grade: B+

Chad Gable was backstage and denied that the guy in the Lucha mask from earlier wasn't him. Cathy Kelley told him to stop lying but then we saw the cops hauling away the guy in the mask just behind them as Gable stood there gloating.

IYO SKY was out next to celebrate her Women's World Championship win and said that she was over the moon to be heading to WrestleMania as the champ. Bianca Belair came out to talk about their 'Mania match, and Michael Cole asked if Rhea Ripley would have won last week if Belair hadn't interfered in the match.

Rhea Ripley came out and asked why she was even out there at ringside last week. Ripley said that Belair interfered because she was too scared to face her. Rhea brought up Naomi and Jade before Belair said that Ripley was trying to blame her since she knew she couldn't beat IYO.

SKY tried to stop them from arguing but got shoved aside twice before she decided to slap both women in the face and walk out.

WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk - Steel Cage Match

Seth Rollins was in control early on and hit the buckle bomb into the cage wall before smashing Punk's face into it and grinding his face into the steel. Punk came back with some big strikes and countered the bucklebomb into GTS but then fell down before he could capitalize.

Punk got a knee to the back of Rollins' head before taunting him by opening the cage door and inviting him to leave the match. Punk got three big elbow drops from the top rope before trying for a pin for the first time. Punk climbed up to the top of the cage before Rollins met him there.

The two fought on the top, and Rollins tried for a superlex and managed to hit it for a near fall. Punk came back with a GTS before getting a near fall of his own. Rollins tried for the STF, and Cody turned it into the Anaconda Vise before Seth got a near fall off a stomp.

Punk got a third GTS, but Rollins still kicked out. Punk hit the stomp, but Rollins came back with a GTS of his own and got the stomp as well. Rollins followed up with a stomp from the ropes before Roman Reigns came out of nowhere and dragged Seth out of the cage, ending the match.

Result: Seth Rollins def. CM Punk

Roman hit Rollins with the Superman punch and the spear before stomping him onto the floor twice. Roman set Rollins up on the steel steps, but the officials came in and stopped him.

Once Roman was done with Rollins, he noticed Paul Heyman helping CM Punk up in the ring. Roman ran into the steel cage and tossed Punk into the wall before taking him out with a spear. Reigns stood tall in the ring while RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

