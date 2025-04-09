Amanda Balionis hails Viktor Hovland for his candid confession about 'struggles'

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared an appreciation post about Viktor Hovland on her Instagram story. In the video, the ace golfer was explaining why he chooses to be open about his feelings instead of bottling them in.
The original video posted by the Fore Play podcast saw Hovland explaining why speaking their own "truth" was important.
"If you hold it in the fear almost becomes bigger instead of you speak. Speak the truth out. You kinda desensitize it in a way. It's maybe not the best analogy,"
The 27-year-old might not have found his "analogy" to be the "best", but experienced journalist Amanda Balionis loved it. She reshared the video on her story and wrote:
"Love this explanation from Viktor Hovland on why he's so open about his frustrations or struggles within his game. The psychology behind this checks out."
Viktor Hovland will be taking part in the Masters this week. He has never won the Masters before. His best finish at the iconic tournament came in 2023 when he placed T7. Jon Rahm won the prestigious green jacket that year.
What are Viktor Hovland's odds at the 2025 Masters?
Viktor Hovland will head into the Augusta National this week, fresh off his Valspar Championship victory. It will be a much-needed boost for the promising player, who has suffered poor form recently.
Hovland has +3500 odds in his favor for the upcoming Masters. Here's looking at the full list of odds (via CBS):
- Viktor Hovland +3500
