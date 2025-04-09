Amanda Balionis hails Viktor Hovland for his candid confession about 'struggles'

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared an appreciation post about Viktor Hovland on her Instagram story. In the video, the ace golfer was explaining why he chooses to be open about his feelings instead of bottling them in.

The original video posted by the Fore Play podcast saw Hovland explaining why speaking their own "truth" was important.

"If you hold it in the fear almost becomes bigger instead of you speak. Speak the truth out. You kinda desensitize it in a way. It's maybe not the best analogy,"

The 27-year-old might not have found his "analogy" to be the "best", but experienced journalist Amanda Balionis loved it. She reshared the video on her story and wrote:

"Love this explanation from Viktor Hovland on why he's so open about his frustrations or struggles within his game. The psychology behind this checks out."

Hovland's post, which was shared by Balionis (Image via @balionis/IG)

Viktor Hovland will be taking part in the Masters this week. He has never won the Masters before. His best finish at the iconic tournament came in 2023 when he placed T7. Jon Rahm won the prestigious green jacket that year.

What are Viktor Hovland's odds at the 2025 Masters?

Viktor Hovland at the 2025 Masters - Practice Round (Source: Imagn)

Viktor Hovland will head into the Augusta National this week, fresh off his Valspar Championship victory. It will be a much-needed boost for the promising player, who has suffered poor form recently.

Hovland has +3500 odds in his favor for the upcoming Masters. Here's looking at the full list of odds (via CBS):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Billy Horschel +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

J. J. Spaun +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Cameron Young +17000

Nicolai Højgaard +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Rasmus Højgaard +20000

Laurie Canter +22000

Max Homa +25000

Harris English +25000

Stephan Jaeger +27000

Nick Taylor +27000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Cameron Davis +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Tom Hoge +35000

Chris Kirk +35000

Nick Dunlap +40000

Charl Schwartzel +40000

Kevin Yu +40000

Davis Riley +50000

Matt Mccarty +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

Adam Schenk +75000

Thriston Lawrence +75000

Danny Willett +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Hiroshi Tai +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazábal +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More