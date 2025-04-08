How to track your favorite golfers live at The Masters at Augusta?

The players have gotten the ball rolling at Augusta as The Masters is inching closer. Golf fans from around the world are preparing to watch their favorite players in action on the lush greens of the Augusta National golf course.

Ad

Whether its with their food baskets or the Masters app, the organizers have always distinctly catered to the fans of the tournament. This year, the app is going to get even better with the addition of the Range Tracker.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This tracker will give fans the opportunity to track their favorite golfers around the golf course at any given time during the tournament. One can also track multiple players at a time, or just a single player. The tracker provides information of where the golfer is currently playing, the distance they hit along with the ball speed. In addition, the viewer can pan around the screen and watch it in different angles.

Ad

The Masters' website also offers the feature where you can track your favourite players teeing it up at the practice round.

Not only does this feature help fans who are watching the tournament live at Augusta, but also those watching the broadcast at the comfort of their home. The Range Tracker makes the at-home fan experience even better.

Live Tracking on Masters Website - Source- Masters.com

The feature is accessible under Track Players option on the Masters app, available to download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iPhone users.

Ad

How to watch The Masters 2025?

The 89th edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on April 10th and played till April 13. The Champions dinner is set to happen on Tuesday, the 8th and the Par 3 contest will be played on the 9th i.e., Wednesday.

The tournament will be covered by multiple platforms and broadcast live across the world. ESPN is the official broadcaster for the tournament in the United States and will be covering the event live for the first two rounds from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM ET.

Ad

For the final rounds of the game, CBS and Paramount+ will carry the coverage, 2 PM to 7 PM and 2 PM to 6 PM respectively.

Additionally, the tournament can be streamed live on the Masters website and app at any given time during the event. The radio broadcast will be covered by SiriusXM for all the four rounds of the Major.

The Par 3 contest of Wednesday will also be covered by the ESPN.

For the first time this year, a new segment Mornings at the Masters will be aired live from Augusta on Masters Youtube channel from April 9th to 13th at 9 AM ET. This segment will be hosted by Hally Leadbetter along with Roger Steele, and will focus on lifestyle and cultural aspects of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More