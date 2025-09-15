Amanda Balionis misses an ex-Dallas Cowboy player as she enjoys drinks with popular sportscaster Tom McCarthy

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis shared a fun update from a night out with veteran sportscaster Tom McCarthy, raising a glass to former NFL lineman-turned-analyst Ross Tucker. After a busy stretch covering CBS Golf for 19 weeks, Balionis has switched to NFL duties for the network.

Posting a photo to her Instagram story, Balionis posed with McCarthy while holding a Coors Light and captioned,

“Missing @rosstuckernfl but had a couple 🍻 in your honor! Love this team—excited to keep it rolling the next two weeks.”

A still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

Amanda Balionis kept it casual for the evening, wearing a black crew-neck sweatshirt and a simple gold necklace, smiling as McCarthy raised a tall pint of beer across the table.

Both broadcasters are regulars on CBS’s NFL and golf coverage and often team up with Tucker, a former Dallas Cowboys and Washington guard who has built a successful media career. On September 14, Balionis covered the Baltimore Ravens vs the Cleveland Brows game alongside McCarthy and Tucker.

Before the match started, Amanda Balionis shared a brief Instagram update from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, calling the 80°F weather “a beautiful day.” During her time in Maryland, she also visited Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore to try some authentic Maryland cuisine. The Ravens went on to win 41-17, with Lamar Jackson throwing two touchdown passes.

Amanda Balionis gives a positive update on pinched nerve recovery

Amanda Balionis told fans she is finally feeling relief from the pinched nerve. In a video shared on her Instagram story Friday, September 12, the CBS Sports reporter said the pain has eased after two chiropractor sessions and an acupuncture appointment. She still feels a light tingling in her palm, thumb, and pointer finger, but said the discomfort has dropped a lot in the past few days.

She also jokingly added:

"Sorry I made my pinched nerve a group project but here we are 😂.”

Amanda Balionis thanked followers for their messages and recovery tips, saying their support has helped her stay positive. The NFL and golf reporter first mentioned the injury on Wednesday.

At that time, she explained that pressure on the C4 and C5 vertebrae was sending pain into her shoulder blade. She said she had stopped using heat packs, switched to ice and Advil, and was seeing doctors, physical therapists, and a chiropractor to speed healing.

The Mayo Clinic describes a pinched nerve as pressure from surrounding tissues, such as bones, cartilage, muscles, or tendons, compressing a nerve and causing pain. Balionis plans to keep up treatment as she prepares for a busy stretch of NFL broadcasts.

