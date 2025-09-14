Amanda Balionis shares snippets of a ‘beautiful day’ amid season break

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis reached Baltimore to witness the AFC North Division showdown on a sunny day. Balionis wrapped up her reporting duties for CBS Golf in July and is all set to resume her broadcasting role in the NFL segment of the channel.Balionis is enjoying her time in Maryland and indulging in the seafood delicacies in the city. Recently, she headed out to M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore ahead of the football game between the American Football Conference's Northern Division teams- the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is returning to Baltimore for the first time in six years, after being traded from the Ravens in 2019. Amanda Balionis shared a snippet ahead of the much-awaited game on Sunday, September 14. She described the bright sunny day with 80°F as a 'beautiful day' as she wrote: &quot;Beautiful day for an AFC North Showdown 😏&quot;&quot;Flacco returns to Baltimore for the first time since being traded away in 2019,&quot; she added.Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source- @balionis on InstagramWith Flacco returning to the city as an opponent, fans look forward to the phenomenal clash of the Week Two match-up. In addition, the Baltimore Ravens will celebrate its 30th season in the city and will hope to claim the home opener.Before getting back to her work schedule, Amanda Balionis indulged the foodie in her as she visited Jimmy's Famous Seafood to savour the authentic cuisine of Maryland. She shared pictures from the restaurant on Friday, September 12, and described the place to be a must-visit to her followers.Amanda Balionis checks up on fellow CBS reporters during Week 1 of the NFLAmanda Balionis shared a video on her social media page where she showed what each of the CBS sideline reporters was doing during Week 1 of the NFL season. In the video, several of Balionis' coworkers were seen sharing their activities. While Melanie Collins was on her way to Los Angeles, Tracy Wolfson was in a meeting with Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons. Tiff Blackmon, on the other hand, spared some time to enjoy ice cream after the New Orleans Saints practice last week. Meanwhile, Aditi Kinkhabwala was stuck in traffic while on her way back from a meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Lastly, AJ Ross headed out to meet her daily workout goal in Indianapolis. Balionis wrote in the video:&quot;Texting my NFL on CBS Sideline reporters to see what they are up to Week 1&quot;&quot;A casual Saturday roll call to see where my fellow @nfloncbs sideline reporters are at for week 1 👀 what game are you most excited for?&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis recently shared a health update as she recovered from an injury that primarily affected her thumb and forefinger.