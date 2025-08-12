Amanda Balionis pairs black top with $385 wide-leg pants in latest night-out look

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently donned a chic all-black outfit during a night out in Ibiza, Spain. She shared details of the look on her Instagram story.

Ad

After a busy season of reporting golf, the 39-year-old sports journalist retreated to Ibiza to spend some time with her family and friends. She showed off different looks during the trip and, as requested by her followers, has shared links to the brands she bought the items from.

Amanda Balionis wore a black lace top from the brand L’AGENCE, in one of her outfits. The top, which costs $295, featured floral embroidery details and cutouts. She paired it with Joss wide-legged Ramy Brook pants, which cost $385.

Ad

Trending

The golf reporter shared a picture of herself posing in an elevator, showing off the complete look. She wrote in the caption,

“Also loved this night out look!”

Image via Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

In a previous story, Amanda Balionis shared details of another outfit she purchased from Ramy Brook. She posed in front of a mirror, showing off an Aera Floral Sequin mini dress with white and gold floral details.

Ad

Image via Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Following the conclusion of her trip to Ibiza, the sports journalist posted a recap of her trip, saying that she was blessed to be able to take the trip with her best friends. She wrote,

Ad

“Hey Ibiza.. It was really nice to meet ya 🤝 Never take for granted that many of my best friends are the ones I met in elementary school…”

Image via Balionis’ Instagram Page _ Sourc:e: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis added that her 5th grade self would be proud of how far she has come with her friends. She also sent a special shoutout to the guys in her friend group for “marrying the most fun partners,” who made the trip memorable.

Ad

Amanda Balionis praises J.J. Spaun for his mindset following a heartbreaking loss at Memphis

Two-time PGA Tour winner J.J. Spaun lost the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship title in a playoff with Justin Rose. Afterwards, he spoke about his game with the press.

Spaun noted that despite his loss, his performance has greatly improved this past season. He then credited the improvement to finding contentment in his game and “free rolling” while trying not to put too much pressure on himself.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shared a clip of Spaun’s statement on her Instagram story, agreeing with him. She wrote,

“Love this from J.J. … It’s amazing what letting go a little bit can do. Wanting something “too badly” can be a detriment sometimes.”

Still taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis did not cover the tournament at Memphis, as CBS Sports has passed over the broadcasting baton to NBC and its affiliates. The former network covered tournaments in the regular season, while the latter is in charge of broadcasts for the postseason lineup.

Amanda Balionis was last seen at the Wyndham Championship, where she interviewed Gary Woodland, who narrowly missed the top-70 spots. She also covered other notable tournaments this year, including the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Rocket Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More