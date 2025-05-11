Amanda Balionis rocks $198 almond-colored blazer on golf show

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently in Philadelphia to cover the Truist Championship, which commenced on 8th May and will end on 11th May. Keeping her fans updated on her activities, she shared a snap of her outfit on her social media account.

Balionis posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Saturday. She had opted for a $198 almond-colored blazer from Alice and Olivia for her moving day look. The broadcaster mentioned that it was "a long-time favorite".

"This Alice and Olivia blazer is a long-time favorite as well"

Balionis paired the chic blazer with a Lagence black blouse and matching trousers. She had written in an earlier Instagram story that the blouse was a "classic with a twist," and according to her, "there was no better blouse in the game".

The 38-year-old completed her look with white shoes and chose to leave her blonde hair open, despite the breeze predictions for Round 3 of the Truist Championship.

Image via @balionis

Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry are leading the standings after the culmination of Round 3 of the Truist Championship. They have a total score of 14-under and are three strokes ahead of the field.

Earlier this week, Amanda Balionis was in New Jersey to interview the golfers taking part in the ongoing Mizuho Americas Open on the LPGA Tour.

When Amanda Balionis shared her outing in New Jersey with her 346K Instagram followers

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis took to her Instagram a few days back to share her day out in New Jersey with her 346K followers. She was at the Garden State to cover the Mizuho Americas Open this week.

The broadcaster posted a reel on her page documenting her activities for the day. In the video, she could be seen interviewing top LPGA stars such as Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko. Several junior golfers from the AJGA Tour also took part in the tournament. Balionis posed with the amateur players on the ferry. She wrote in the caption:

"Come with me for a day at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club 🗽 what host Michelle Wie West has created here is so special. Can’t wait to watch the stars of the LPGA Tour tee it up this week alongside the future of game thanks to the top AJGA Golf players being a part of the competition,"

Jeeno Thitikul is currently leading the field in Round 3 of the Mizuho Americas Open. Her total score is 14-under.

