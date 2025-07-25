Amanda Balionis rocks $55.99 off-black romper for beachside outing

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently spent some time on the beach to “reset,” relax, and unwind from a busy sports reporting schedule. She posted a picture on Instagram showing off the stylish outfit she wore to the beach.The golf reporter first shared a short video of her view of the water and how the waves softly crashed against the shoreline. She wrote in the caption,“Reset.”Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisIn the next post, Balionis shared a picture of herself posing on the beach while wearing a $55.99 off-black Billabong romper from the popular clothing brand, Tillys. The romper featured a stylish vintage-washed fabric, classic overall pockets, and rolled hems.The CBS Sports reporter completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, some light jewelry, and a brown tote bag. She also donned a black hat from her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.Image via Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagra,/@balionisLately, Amanda Balionis seems to be making a habit of relaxing around water. Earlier this month, she celebrated the Fourth of July by spending some time on a boat.The 39-year-old documented her day by sharing pictures of herself wearing a Fourth of July-themed outfit. She styled the look with a hat from Puppies &amp; Golf and used a bracelet and necklace to complete the attire. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis was last seen reporting at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open in The Renaissance Club, where Chris Gotterup clinched the title. She was not on reporting duties for the recently concluded Open Championship and is also not at the ongoing 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities.Amanda Balionis plays a round of golf at the 13th-oldest course in the worldLast week, Amanda Balionis played a round of golf with her mother at the North Berwick Golf Club in East Lothian, Scotland. The course was founded in 1832 and is the 13th-oldest golf course in the world.The golf reporter documented the mother-daughter outing in a short reel posted on Instagram. In the reel, Balionis captured her mother as she took a swing on the iconic golf course. She praised her for never missing a fairway in 20 years, while she, on the other hand, found herself in a “ton of pot bunkers.”As their round progressed, the mother-daughter duo received a surprise visit from the legendary sportscaster Jim Nantz, who commented on their shots.Overall, Amanda Balionis shared that she enjoyed playing in front of the beautiful views the golf club provided. She praised the course’s “incredible architecture” and tagged the round of golf as the round of her life. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the North Berwick Golf Club has hosted the Scottish Club Championship, among other notable tournaments. It has also hosted the final qualifying tournament for the Open Championship six times.