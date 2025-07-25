  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Amanda Balionis rocks $55.99 off-black romper for beachside outing

Amanda Balionis rocks $55.99 off-black romper for beachside outing

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:48 GMT
GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis - Image Source: Getty

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis recently spent some time on the beach to “reset,” relax, and unwind from a busy sports reporting schedule. She posted a picture on Instagram showing off the stylish outfit she wore to the beach.

Ad

The golf reporter first shared a short video of her view of the water and how the waves softly crashed against the shoreline. She wrote in the caption,

“Reset.”
Still taken from Amanda Balionis&#039; Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis
Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

In the next post, Balionis shared a picture of herself posing on the beach while wearing a $55.99 off-black Billabong romper from the popular clothing brand, Tillys. The romper featured a stylish vintage-washed fabric, classic overall pockets, and rolled hems.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The CBS Sports reporter completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, some light jewelry, and a brown tote bag. She also donned a black hat from her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.

Image via Balionis&rsquo; Instagram Story _ Source: Instagra,/@balionis
Image via Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagra,/@balionis

Lately, Amanda Balionis seems to be making a habit of relaxing around water. Earlier this month, she celebrated the Fourth of July by spending some time on a boat.

Ad

The 39-year-old documented her day by sharing pictures of herself wearing a Fourth of July-themed outfit. She styled the look with a hat from Puppies & Golf and used a bracelet and necklace to complete the attire.

Ad

Balionis was last seen reporting at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open in The Renaissance Club, where Chris Gotterup clinched the title. She was not on reporting duties for the recently concluded Open Championship and is also not at the ongoing 3M Open in TPC Twin Cities.

Amanda Balionis plays a round of golf at the 13th-oldest course in the world

Last week, Amanda Balionis played a round of golf with her mother at the North Berwick Golf Club in East Lothian, Scotland. The course was founded in 1832 and is the 13th-oldest golf course in the world.

Ad

The golf reporter documented the mother-daughter outing in a short reel posted on Instagram. In the reel, Balionis captured her mother as she took a swing on the iconic golf course. She praised her for never missing a fairway in 20 years, while she, on the other hand, found herself in a “ton of pot bunkers.”

As their round progressed, the mother-daughter duo received a surprise visit from the legendary sportscaster Jim Nantz, who commented on their shots.

Ad

Overall, Amanda Balionis shared that she enjoyed playing in front of the beautiful views the golf club provided. She praised the course’s “incredible architecture” and tagged the round of golf as the round of her life.

Notably, the North Berwick Golf Club has hosted the Scottish Club Championship, among other notable tournaments. It has also hosted the final qualifying tournament for the Open Championship six times.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More
Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications