Amanda Balionis reveals her "drug of choice" as she flaunts a red outfit in latest IG post

Amanda Balionis just finished her duties at the Detroit Golf Club. With the 2025 Rocket Classic's conclusion on Sunday, Balionis is spending some time away from the golf courses.

Ad

The CBS Broadcast Journalist had a busy weekend in Detroit, with her duties as the on-course commentator and post-match interviewer. Balionis kept sharing every update of her journey with her 354k followers on Instagram.

Today, Amanda Balionis shared a new update, flaunting her red summer dress in a selfie. The reporter posted a total of 20 pictures in the Instagram post, giving her followers a glimpse of her moments in New York during the summer.

Ad

Trending

The photo carousel had a few selfies and sneak peeks of her time at some restaurants. In one of those photos, Amanda Balionis could be seen hanging out with her friends while visiting a colour analysis lab as well. The series was a nice tribute to her time in the city.

Take a look at what Balionis shared on her Instagram profile:

"Drug of choice: summers in New York ✨️"

Ad

Ad

Apart from this post, Balionis gave her fans a heads up about her favourite pizza joint from New York. The reporter shared two images on her Instagram stories where she could be spotted sitting there while enjoying a slice of Pizza.

Amanda Balionis' recent visit to John's Pizza on Bleeker Street included a moment where she was posing with a slice of her food. The CBS Reporter shared a funny caption with her story:

Ad

"Best slice in the city don't @ me..." "Find someone who looks at you the way llook at this pizza"

Amanda Balionis' stories from her visit to John's Pizza on Bleeker Street - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

This is just a day after Balionis' busiest weekend at Detroit, where she witnessed Aldrich Potgieter securing his maiden PGA Tour title. After his win, the Broadcast Journalist shared a few moments with the golfer, interviewing him about the Rocket Classic victory.

Ad

Amanda Balionis congratulates Aldrich Potgieter and his family with a heartfelt note

20-year-old South African golfer, Aldrich Potgieter, secured his first Tour title on Sunday. Potgieter won an intense three-man playoff, but ultimately outshone Chris Kirk and Greyserman. He finished the last playoff hole with a birdie, while Greyserman scored a par.

After the win, Potgieter had an interview session with Amanda Balionis where he talked about his journey in golf and shared notes about Sunday. Balionis shared snaps from the interview and congratulated the PGA Tour pro and his family.

Ad

Take a look at the post shared by Balionis on her Instagram, which she captioned:

"It took 77 holes but @aldrichpotgieter is now the youngest player from South Africa to win on the PGA TOUR... This win is a life changer for the whole family."

"Dad has been traveling every week with Aldrich while mom stays home with his sister in South Africa to make sure everything and everyone is taken care of... There's been sacrifice, but it's been worth it," she further wrote.

Ad

With the Rocket Classic over, Balionis will get a few days off before the next PGA Tour or LPGA Tour event starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More