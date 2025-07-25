Rickie Fowler sets tone with sharp play in 3M Open 2025 first round

The 2025 3M Open has kicked off at TPC Twin Cities and Rickie Fowler is in the 156-player field. He kicked off the tournament with a sharp performance in his first round and is one of the top contenders on the provisional leaderboard.

Fowler started his round with even par on his first three holes and a beautiful birdie on the par-three 13th. He then fired three more birdies on the back nine and went ahead to shoot two consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

Overall, the six-time PGA Tour winner had a phenomenal round and went bogey-free on all 18 holes at TPC Twin Cities. He hit 13 out of 14 fairways and carded 6-under 65 at the end of the day.

Rickie Fowler is currently tied for 11th place with Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo, Ricky Castillo, and three other golfers. Meanwhile, Adam Svensson has taken an early lead with 11-under 60, but the round is yet to be concluded.

Here’s a look at Rickie Fowler’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 3M Open:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

How has Rickie Fowler performed on the PGA Tour this season?

Rickie Fowler has had an average performance on the PGA Tour so far this season, with one top-10 finish in the 17 tournaments he has completed so far. He tied for seventh in the Memorial Tournament and has yet to have a better result than that.

Fowler’s second-best result this season is a tie for 15th in the Truist Championship. He notably tied for 16th in the Charles Schwab Challenge and 18th in the Cognizant Classic and John Deere Classic.

The Murrieta-born golfer has made the cut in 14 events and missed the cut in two, including the 2025 PGA Championship. He also missed the cut in the Rocket Classic and finished in a solo 71st position in the Players Championship, which is his second-worst result of the season.

When speaking on the state of his game at the John Deere Classic, Rickie Fowler expressed the desire to have better finishes this season. However, he stated that he is “at least heading in the right direction.”

Fowler added that for now, he is determined to keep it simple by going out there and having fun while playing on the course.

