Amanda Balionis rocks black shirt & shorts as "summer in the city" gets 'activated'

After a week off, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is in Cromwell, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. However, before getting into reporting on the final Singature event of the year, she took some time out to enjoy the summer.

Ad

Balionis took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (June 19) to share a top angle selfie of herself with her fans. She sported a black shirt and matching shorts with dark shades. The broadcaster finished her look with white shoes and hair tied up. She wrote:

"Summer in the city activated"

Image via @balionis

Amanda Balionis recently hosted a talk featuring Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas at Hartford, Connecticut ahead of the Travelers Championship. She was also reportedly part of a crossover event with the tournament and UConn women's basketball.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Balionis has been on the road for a majority of the 2025 season, traveling from one PGA Tour stop to another. She was last seen at the RBC Canadian Open in early June.

"Canada? You never disappoint" - Amanda Balionis on the RBC Canadian Open

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is responsible for interviewing tournament champions for the iconic channel. She was recently in Toronto for the RBC Canadian Open.

Ad

After a tough battle between Ryan Fox and Sam Burns, it was the former who prevailed after playing over four playoff holes. Balionis not only appreciated the nail-biting finish but also commended Fox's resilience throughout his career in an Instagram post.

"Canada? You never disappoint. Today was another memorable final round with a very worthy Champion. It was so fun to watch Ryan Fox and Sam Burns battle it out for four playoff holes in front of HUGE crowds that never even thought about leaving until a winner was crowned. Fox will tell you it took him longer than expected to settle in here on the PGA TOUR, but after a dramatic win a month ago, the Kiwi is playing free and is now a multiple time winner."

Ad

The experienced journalist also praised Sam Burns for his recent form and even backed him to win the US Open. Eventually the 28-year-old finished T7 at the Major Championship in Oakmont. Balionis wrote:

"Sam Burns is playing out of his mind right now. Once again the LSU talent put himself in the mix and if I’m you, I’m snagging him early for any US Open pools you might be in."

Ad

Both Ryan Fox and Sam Burns are playing at the Travelers Championship this week at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More