Amanda Balionis rocks a black top as she catches up on emails by the seaside

Amanda Balionis is taking some time for herself after wrapping up months of golf coverage with CBS Sports. On September 3, the broadcaster shared an Instagram story from the seaside, dressed in a sleeveless black top and grey leggings, as she caught up on emails while enjoying the view.

Balionis' post featured the song "Okayyy We Back" by Andy Mineo and Mark Morrison in the background. Balionis also showed off her coffee from Java Earth, captioning the clip:

“Catching up on emails here”

A still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story from the seaside (via @balionis)

Just a day earlier, on September 2, Amanda Balionis had updated her followers from a flight, traveling from Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) to San Diego International Airport (SAN). The story confirmed that she was finally heading home after spending several months on the road.

Balionis has been on a packed schedule this summer, spending 19 straight weeks covering tournaments for CBS Sports. She reported from the 3M Open in Minnesota, won by Kurt Kitayama, and the Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup claimed victory. She was also on site at the Memorial Tournament, won by Scottie Scheffler, and the Open Championship.

Her latest assignment was the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, after which she wrapped up her 2025 golf coverage. It was her final appearance for golf before transitioning to NFL duties with CBS, where she has already been confirmed as part of the sideline team for the 2025 season.

Amanda Balionis raises funds for veterans with Ryder Cup auction

Away from her broadcasting duties, Amanda Balionis has continued her work with her non-profit, Puppies and Golf, which supports U.S. veterans through service dogs. To raise funds for the cause, she organized an online auction tied to the upcoming Ryder Cup, scheduled from September 26th to 28th.

The company aims to pair veterans who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder with a service dog to help them cope better. The online auction was held in conjunction with the upcoming Ryder Cup in September.

In her message on the auction site (via Better World), Amanda Balionis encouraged fans to participate:

"Are you Team Europe or Team USA? Either way, we have some great auction items to show your team support! 100% of proceeds go directly to Puppies & Golf to assist with their mission to protect and advocate for dogs in need of companionship by supporting and promoting organizations dedicated to connecting humans and dogs for a lifetime of purpose and love, with an emphasis on military veterans."

Among the many items that were auctioned off, what stood out to fans the most was a two-person package to the Ryder Cup this September at Bethpage Black in New York. The package includes two tournament tickets for Saturday's round with a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn close by, which is sponsored by Elijah Craig.

