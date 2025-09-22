  • home icon
  Amanda Balionis rocks a denim jumpsuit as she celebrates the debut of the NFL

Amanda Balionis rocks a denim jumpsuit as she celebrates the debut of the NFL

By Sonali Verma
Published Sep 22, 2025
CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis brought a 1970s vibe to NFL Week 3 coverage in Nashville. On September 22, she posted a five-slide Instagram update set to Kiss’s 1975 hit “Rock and Roll All Nite,” celebrating the debut year of NFL Today.

Amanda Balionis wore a sleeveless blue denim jumpsuit from the New York label Ramy Brook, priced at $545. The retro one-piece featured flared legs and brown leather pockets, matching the classic theme of the broadcast. She posed on the field with a CBS Sports mic and later alongside broadcast partners Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker. Her caption read:

“Thinking maybe I was born in the wrong era because celebrating 1975 and the debut of NFL Today was pretty fun 🤩. The Colts move to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 and this offensive is cooking 🔥.”
The Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 41-20, opening with a Kenny Moore interception return and maintaining an efficient offense to secure their first 3-0 start since 2009.

Balionis handled sideline reporting duties for CBS, joining McCarthy on play-by-play and Tucker on analysis. It marked her return to NFL coverage after a busy golf season that kept her on the road for 19 weeks. Her last PGA Tour stop was the Tour Championship before she took a short break from broadcasting.

Earlier in September, Balionis reported from the Baltimore Ravens’ 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. With NFL Week 3 underway, she now shifts full focus to football after the conclusion of golf season.

Amanda Balionis jokes about her ‘nosy’ nature

Amanda Balionis showed her funny side in a recent post as she gave a glimpse of her own habits. In a reel shared on September 21st on Instagram, she admitted she’s curious about people’s lives, even if she doesn’t actually care what they do.

"I do be nosy, but not in a judgmental kind of way. Like, I don't care what you do, but I do wanna know, like, I wanna know about it. But I don't care, I don't care... but I would like to know."

She captioned the video,

“Oh if it isn’t my whole career in a nutshell,” poking fun at her job as a sideline and golf reporter.

Amanda Balionis began her career by covering high school sports for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks before joining the PGA Tour in 2011 as an in-house reporter and host. In 2016, she moved to Callaway Golf to produce digital content. CBS hired her in 2017 as a part-time golf reporter and made her full-time a year later, adding college football and NFL duties she still handles today.

