Amanda Balionis rocks red top as she poses at Pebble Beach 

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis, who is currently focused on NFL coverage, visited Pebble Beach ahead of the Ryder Cup. On Thursday, she shared an eleven-slide Instagram carousel from the oceanside terrace, wearing a deep-red, long-sleeved blouse with lace-trim cuffs, blue boot-cut jeans, and a black sling bag.Balionis has been part of CBS Sports since 2017 and is a familiar face at major golf tournaments, including every Masters since 2018. Before joining CBS, she reported for Callaway Golf, worked with Turner Sports, and covered high school sports for MSG Network after graduating from Hofstra University.Balionis captioned the post, hinting at her next stop.“California is always a good idea ❤️🌊 … and now we head to Nash,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile she wasn’t on golf duty this week, Amanda Balionis has been busy with NFL coverage for CBS. Earlier, she covered the Week 2 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. She later shared highlights from the game and said it was a special moment for her as a Pittsburgh native covering an AFC North rivalry.&quot;As a Pittsburgh girl, almost nothing fills my soul up more than getting to call an AFC North rivalry game. Both teams came into week 2 mad, but it was Baltimore who executed the game plan on both sides of the ball. The defense was stout, the offense caught fire in the 2nd half, and that Bills loss from week 1 is all of a sudden a little easier to swallow,” she wrote.Amanda Balionis also interviewed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the game. Jackson led Baltimore to a 41–17 win and scored three touchdowns in the second half.Amanda Balionis Wakes Early for a Ryder Cup Talk with Keegan BradleyAmanda Balionis shared on Instagram that she recently caught up with U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley for an NFL–golf crossover interview. She noted in her story that the video call started at 7:30 a.m., adding a clock sticker and writing,&quot;Up early for some Ryder Cup/NFL crossover talk @nfloncbs&quot;Back in June, Amanda Balionis interviewed Bradley after his Travelers Championship win. During that post-round conversation, she asked if he would consider serving as a playing captain for Team USA at Bethpage Black.“I know you said you'd only be a playing captain if you earned it on points, have you convinced yourself that you would be an additive to this team now?” she asked.Bradley kept his answer short and spirited, saying:“Go USA.”After his win at the Travelers Championship, there was growing buzz that he might become the first U.S. playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. But in late August, he confirmed he would not select himself, saying he wanted to focus entirely on his captaincyThe 2025 Ryder Cup is set to be held from September 26 to 28 at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale. Bradley will lead Team USA, with Luke Donald captaining Team Europe.