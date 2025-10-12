Amanda Balionis rocks semi-sheer shirt with white top and blue denim at La Jolla Festival

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is taking some time off to relax and unwind from a busy schedule. During her downtime, she attended the 17th annual La Jolla Art &amp; Wine Festival and shared a picture of her outfit for the day on Instagram.Balionis’ picture was taken while she stood in front of a mirror looking over a bathroom sink. Her stylish look comprised a white shirt and blue wide-legged denim pants. She donned a black semi-sheer top over the white shirt and completed the outfit with a white wide-brimmed hat and a scarf around her waist.Image taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisEarlier, the golf reporter shared an adorable picture of a dog she spotted at the festival. She introduced the furry friend as Angela and gushed about the cheetah-like spots it had.“Everyone meet Angela! She’s hanging out at @lajollaartandwinefestival through @bornagainanimalrescue 😍 A local groomer donated his services to bring out her inner cheetah 😂 She seemed very interested in other dogs and very chill!” Balionis wrote.Image taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisIn the next clip, Amanda Balionis shared an adorable video of puppies moving around in toy cars and buses, while being shaded from the sun with tiny umbrellas. She found the scene funny and wrote in the caption:“La Jolla is wild 😂”Still taken from Balionis’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@balionisThe La Jolla Art &amp; Wine Festival is an annual event that aims to raise funds for local public schools. The event features several fun activities such as art exhibitions, pet adoptions, silent auctions, and live music performances.“I’ve never seen this”: Amanda Balionis reacts to an unexpected sight on the golf courseBefore attending the La Jolla Art &amp; Wine Festival, Amanda Balionis was in Texas for the 2025 US LBM Foundation charity tournament. During the event, she stumbled across a Mariachi band playing music on the course at Omni PGA Frisco Resort.The sports reporter found the scene hilarious and recorded a video of herself saying:“Okay, I have seen almost everything on the golf course. I have never seen this. This might be the most genius distraction… We have a full Mariachi band on the tee.”Amanda Balionis then flipped the camera to show the group dressed in white. They were sitting under a tent and playing music while a golfer teed off just a few feet away. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe annual US LBM Foundation event raises money for groups like the Gary Sinise Foundation and the Azinger Family Compassion Center. The event drew several big names this year, including six-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda.The CBS Sports reporter had a packed September that included visits to eight cities in three weeks. She also attended three NFL games and two golf events, and suffered a herniated disc in the process. She's now pressing pause to focus on recovery and self-care.