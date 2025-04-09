Amanda Balionis shares adorable picture of Scottie Scheffler’s son at Augusta labeling it “cutest day of the year”

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is getting ready to cover all the action at the 2025 Masters Tournament. She recently reposted an adorable picture of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s son on the greens at Augusta National.
Balionis is an American sports journalist who covers PGA Tour golf, college football, and NFL football. She has worked with several high-profile organizations such as MSG Network and Verizon Fios, and is currently a full-time golf reporter for CBS Sports.
Scottie Scheffler’s son Bennett was captured sharing an adorable moment with Sam Burns’ son Bear ahead of the Masters tournament. Amanda Balionis reposted the picture, saying:
“Cutest day of the year activated ✅”
The sports journalist didn’t stop at sharing the beautiful moment between Bennett and Bear. In her next story, she shared another endearing video of Jordan Spieth’s son Sammy hitting his opening tee shot. The video was captioned as:
“Jordan Spieth’s son, Sammy, hit his opening tee shot at the Par 3 Contest 🥹”
After the par-three contest, the first round of the Masters Tournament will officially kick off on April 10 and will conclude on April 13. Scottie Scheffler won the event last year and will attempt to claim the title for the third time in this year’s tournament.
“Everyone is so in the moment”: Amanda Balionis shares why she thinks the Masters is special
Amanda Balionis was featured in an episode of Under the Umbrellas, a series that sheds light on the iconic traditions and special moments in the Masters Tournament. During the interview, Kira Dixon asked the sports journalist what she loves most about the Masters.
Balionis answered by saying:
“It’s so special for so many reasons... To me, when I think about it, it's the collective gratitude that everybody has being here.” [10:11 onwards]
“The moment that manual leaderboard changes, you hear that secondary roar. I get goosebumps even thinking about it because everyone is so in the moment and feels so grateful to be able to experience it,” she added [10:52 onwards].
When asked to describe the moments at the Masters that she will remember for the rest of her life, Amanda Balionis mentioned the 2020 Masters Tournament. She spoke about being able to interview Dustin Johnson after he won the tournament, saying that it was one of the “coolest moments” of her entire career.
The CBS Sports reporter also recalled seeing Johnson tear up after receiving the iconic Green Jacket. She added that she was happy he was finally showing the fans how much he cared about the game.
Dustin Johnson clinched the title at the 2020 Masters Tournament with a 20-under score. He won by five strokes ahead of Im Sung-jae and Cameron Smith who tied for second place.