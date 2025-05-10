Amanda Balionis shares her excitement to cover her ‘hometown event’ on Saturday

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis expressed her excitement as she heads to cover the Truist Championship. Round three of the PGA Tour Signature event is in progress and the tournament is being covered by CBS as well for the final two rounds.

After the first two rounds, Keith Mitchell remained the leader (now T2), followed by Shane Lowry. The defending champion, Rory McIlroy (now T6) was tied for the fourth place at the end of the round two.

Keith Mitchell at the Truist Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis posted a video via her Instagram story sharing her thoughts about the event so far. Stating the reason for her excitement to cover the Truist Championship, Balionis said in the video:

"I grew up not far from here (Philadelphia Cricket Club). So just kind of feel like a hometown event."

"But really excited because it's a Signature event, which means the best players in the world are in the field this week. And the leaderboard certainly does not disappoint."

With a gist of a weather forecast, she continued:

"I'm really curious to see what Keith Mitchell is able to do in this third round. He's been putting up some low rounds this season. Earlier in the week, it's the matter of him continuing to push and getting the job done.

The CBS reporter praised Mitchell's putting and is interested to see how his performance will hold up moving forward. She also added:

"Shane Lowry in the final pairing as well, One of the popular guys out here."

Amanda Balionis also listed the players in contention for the Truist Championship title and mentioned that anything could happen, given the 'tricky greens' and 'windy conditions'. CBS will broadcast the tournament from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET for the final two rounds.

A snap from Amanda Balionis' video - Source - via Instagram @balionis

Keith Mitchell shot -9 and -3 par scores in the first two rounds, respectively. Shane Lowry, on the other hand, shot a six-under-par score in round one and a five-under-par score in the round two.

Amanda Balionis looks ahead to Mizuho Americas Open with Nelly Korda in contention

Before she reached the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Amanda Balionis was in New Jersey to cover the Mizuho Americas Open 2025.

She wrote about Nelly Korda's position on the leaderboard at the LPGA event heading into the third round. Balionis reposted the round three featured groups via Mizuho LPGA's Instagram page and wrote:

"World #1 Nelly Korda (T1/-8) looking to successfully defend her title and claim first win of 2025 this weekend 👀"

Amanda Balionis' story- Source- via Instagram @balionis

This is the third edition of the Mizuho Americas Open. While Nelly Korda won the tournament last year, Rose Zhang won the inaugural edition in 2023.

