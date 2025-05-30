Amanda Balionis shares gym photo with 351k IG followers days after accomplishing a major fitness goal

Amanda Balionis shared a picture from the gym amid her busy schedule covering the PGA Tour. The golf reporter is currently covering the 2025 Memorial Tournament, taking place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio this week.

Balionis has shared gym photos with fans on multiple occasions. On May 30, she shared another gym update on her Instagram stories. She posted a mirror selfie after her workout. Here's a look at Balionis' Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis uploads a gym outfit (Image Credit: via IG @balionis)

This update comes a few days after Amanda Balionis uploaded another Instagram story in which she shared how she had achieved a fitness goal. That story post was from May 25, hence, when she was also covering the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour. Balionis shared how she had met her step goal last week.

The CBS reporter published a picture of herself on the treadmill on her Instagram account, along with stats from the week. The data showed that Balionis had averaged more than 10,000 steps for the week.

In that Instagram story, Balionis used a caption that read:

"Goal accomplished this week 💪"

Fans can check out that Instagram story, here.

Amanda Balionis praises 29-year-old golfer amid strong start to 2025 Memorial Tournament

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the Memorial Tournament for CBS. The tournament began on May 29 and is currently underway at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. She was seen conducting interviews on the sidelines of the event for the broadcaster.

Balionis also heaped praise on the tournament's current leader. As of this writing, Ben Griffin is leading the tournament, and the golf reporter lauded the form the golfer is currently in. She uploaded the leaderboard on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"The level of golf Ben Griffin is playing right now..."

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on Griffin - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Griffin has already won the Zurich Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge this year. Following these two victories, he has continued to dominate at the Memorial Tournament, and he leads the event by two strokes (as of this writing).

Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa are also in contention, and we could see big changes to the leaderboard in the coming days as several big names will look to find some momentum ahead of the upcoming U.S. Open, which is the third major of the year in men's golf.

