Amanda Balionis praises 29-YO pro golfer who is making waves at the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Amanda Balionis recently shared an update from the 2025 Memorial Tournament round 1 scorecard. The CBS Reporter has been closely observing this signature PGA Tour event, and she has praised a 29-year-old golfer.

Like every year, the Memorial Tournament is currently underway at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The strong lineup features some big names from the PGA Tour like Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, and Scottie Scheffler. Amanda Balionis, during round 1, shared a snapshot of the tournament leaderboard, praising Ben Griffin.

The Charles Schwab Challenge winner is competing at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament and has put up a commendable display so far. Griffin's performance has currently placed him in the number 1 spot of the Memorial Tournament standings. Take a look at what Amanda Balionis wrote in the caption of her Instagram story:

"The level of golf Ben Griffin is playing right now..."

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on Griffin - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

The 29-year-old golfer has put forth an excellent performance at Muirfield today, as he started his game with a birdie on the par-4 hole 1. After a series of pars, he scored another birdie on hole 4. While playing on par-5 hole 7, Griffin scored an impressive eagle by sinking an 11-foot long putt.

Amanda Balionis' story reflected this exact moment, as the feat left Griffin 4-under. Following the eagle, he scored a birdie on hole 8, which contributed to his front nine score of 5 under par 31. Balionis is currently at Muirfield, keeping a close watch on the game.

The broadcast journalist had a good time during the Memorial Pro-Am as well. Balionis' earlier Instagram stories revealed moments from when she met up with Kira Dixon and Michelle Wie West during the Pro-Am yesterday.

When Amanda Balionis interviewed an emotional Ben Griffin

Apart from her live commentary duties, Balionis also actively engages with players during post-round and post-tournament interviews. After Griffin won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, the 38-year-old reporter was the one to bring up his struggle, adding a heartwarming touch to the conversation.

Shortly after Griffin won the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club, Amanda Balionis asked him about his feelings:

"Success often takes a long time, but it can happen all at once. You were a mortgage broker in 2021, and in the last month, you are now a two-time PGA Tour Champion, this one on your own. That finish was not easy; talk me through what was going through your mind over that four-footer."

A teary-eyed Ben Griffin replied to Balionis:

"First of all, it was like whack-a-mole hitting that third shot. Grouped down to about the hosel on the wedge, but no, I mean, in my head I was thinking Matty might probably make that. Fortunately, I had that four-footer; I felt pretty good over it."

Golf.com shared this clip of their conversation on their X (previously Twitter) handle.

While Balionis keeps covering the Signature event at Muirfield for CBS, Griffin has finished the first round with a total score of 7 under par 65. He finished the back nine with consecutive birdies on the final three holes.

