Amanda Balionis shares a heartfelt message for ‘the woman who inspires’ her on Mother’s Day

Amanda Balionis marked Mother’s Day with a touching message for her mom, Dana, on Sunday (May 11). The CBS Sports reporter posted a layout of six photos on her Instagram story featuring her and her mother during various trips and outings over the years.

Balionis wished her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day with the following caption:

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who inspires me every day and is always up for adventure."

Amanda Balionis with her mother Dana

In a follow-up story, she shared a throwback video from one of their past trips to Japan, joking:

"No one can make me laugh harder even when you tell me you hate me during an "accidental" near-death hike in Japan."

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story on May 12, 2025 - Source: Instagram@balionis

She also added a photo of her mother standing next to a fross machine, dressed in a vibrant pink outfit. Balionis captioned the photo:

“The queen of fun & frosé.”

Amanda Balionis's mother, Dana

Balionis is currently in her home state of Philadelphia, covering the final round of 2025 Truist Championship for CBS. Her last annual trip with her mother took place in September 2024.

Amanda Balionis and her mother have kept an annual travel tradition since 2018

Amanda Balionis and her mother, Dana, have maintained a tradition of traveling together annually since 2018, following the death of Balionis’ father. At the time, the CBS reporter was scheduled to cover the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Singapore, just two weeks after her father passed away.

In a previous Instagram post from September 2024, Balionis shared how her mother was the one who encouraged her to keep moving forward:

“I was set to go to Singapore for the @aac_golf [Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship] just two weeks later and was about to cancel the trip so I could be home with my Mom. I honestly didn’t see how going back to work would ever be important again. It was in that moment my Mom said, “Do not cancel the trip. Book me a ticket instead.”

She added that her mother’s words shaped how they would face difficult moments moving forward.

"She set the tone- with that one sentence- for the way we would handle grief and other hard life moments moving forward. Keep moving. Even when it feels impossible and meaningless. These trips have turned into one of the greatest gifts of my life."

Since then, their annual trips have become an important part of Balionis’ life and career. Their latest joint trip took place in September 2024, once again for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, marking their sixth year of the tradition.

